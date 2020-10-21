A few changes, but Husker football radio broadcasts will go on through pandemic

And because there won't be an on-site reporter, the broadcast will likely feature audio from the postgame Zoom sessions players and coaches will do rather than one-on-one interviews.

"It's certainly going to be odd," Sharpe said.

Sharpe will travel with the team, as will Davison in his roll as associate athletic director for football. While he isn't getting daily COVID-19 tests like the coaches, staff and players, Sharpe said he will get tested multiple times every week to make sure he is able to be on the same planes and buses as the team.

Like everyone else, Sharpe is curious as to just how things will look and feel when Nebraska and Ohio State square off in an empty stadium.

He hopes his call of the game won't change without the natural buzz and energy from a crowd. But, like everything else, the only way to find out is with experience.

"I don't know how it's going to feel until I do it," Sharpe said. "I've watched so much of Major League Baseball and the NBA and those things that didn't have anybody there. And boy, you watch a lot of college football in the last month, and there are at least some people in the stands.