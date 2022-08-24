'A different level': Here's how Nebraska packed up its football team and sent it overseas

DUBLIN — Garrett Nelson abruptly paused amid a sea of red polos.

As members of the Nebraska football team trickled into Mansion House in the heart of Dublin ahead of their welcome dinner Tuesday evening, the junior captain pulled out his phone to take a few photos of Dawson Street’s architecture.

Nelson, after his brief stop, jogged down the narrow sidewalk to catch up with Colton Feist and Ernest Hausmann, then saluted reporters near the venue entrance and smiled.

“It would be a mistake to go over there and have the guys’ mind on football 24/7,” NU coach Scott Frost said Sunday. “We’re going to try and enjoy the people and the country and when it's time to focus, I want the guys to be sharp and focused.”

This trip had been a long time coming for Nebraska, considering Saturday’s clash with Northwestern predates the Wildcats’ involvement. Announced three years ago as the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Nebraska and Illinois to open the 2021 season, the modified contest is finally on the horizon.

But this isn’t just any football game.

The behind-the-scenes efforts of getting the Huskers and all of their gear from Lincoln to Ireland for a game that will cost Irish American Events between $5 million and $10 million to put on has been a logistical challenge.

Nebraska Athletics gave the Journal Star a behind-the-scenes look at the process of packing up a football program and transporting it 4,133 miles to Ireland for Saturday’s season opener.

For Jay Terry, assistant athletic director for equipment operations, and Andrew Sims, NU’s director of football operations, this has been the most complicated operation of their careers.

“It’s not even close,” Sims said. “It’s far and away the most challenging thing I’ve had to deal with.”

Terry added: “I always thought any bowl game we went to was hard. But this is just a different level.”

Early preparations

The behind-the-scenes planning is a seemingly endless rabbit hole. Just ask the Huskers’ operations and equipment teams.

How many people get to travel? Who gets to go? When do you arrive? How many days is the trip? Which hotels can accommodate more than 250 people? Where do you practice? Where do you lift? What about laundry? How much equipment can you take? Where does mealtime fit into the schedule? How can academics be a priority during the first week of classes with a six-hour time difference?

Where do you even start?

“Passports,” Sims said with a laugh. “Everybody’s gotta get one of those.”

That was a massive undertaking for UNL’s passport office. Frost estimated that the majority of the team hadn’t ever been overseas before flying to the Emerald Isle this week. Generally 75% of the players on the teams who’ve played in the Classic needed to procure passports, according to John Anthony, the founder of Anthony Travel and Irish American Events.

The players on Nebraska’s roster for the original Ireland game had ample time to acquire proper documentation for passports. Transfers were a different matter.

Neither quarterback Casey Thompson nor Chubba Purdy had passports when they arrived on campus. Nor did they know at first that they needed one.

“Honestly, yeah, that was a surprise,” Purdy said, noting he had to track down his birth certificate before sending off his application. Purdy’s passport arrived “a couple months” later.

The U.S. Department of State said as of July, processing times for new passports take anywhere from eight to 11 weeks.

Most of the players on the roster didn’t need to expedite the process, Sims said, but Thompson didn’t want to worry if his would arrive in time.

“Paid a little bit extra out of my own pocket to get it rushed,” Thompson said, adding that his passport arrived approximately three weeks after he sent in his application. “I’d been meaning to get my passport for, like, two years, but COVID hit.”

In an effort to reduce the possibility of a lost passport, the staff held on to all the players’ documents. As for the coaches, “You hope the adults can take care of their own passport,” Sims said.

While passports were being processed, Nebraska reached out to contacts at teams that have taken international trips, like Notre Dame, Navy and the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars.

The best piece of advice, Terry said, came from the Jaguars.

“The manifest, make sure you have that right,” Terry said. “Just because of customs, if they find something that’s not on the list, they’ll then start picking everything apart.”

Pre-2022

Nebraska did its first advance work for the Dublin trip in February 2020, just four months after the initial game against Illinois was announced. From there, administrators began sketching a general outline for the trek.

“But then a week later, COVID had spread,” Sims said. “That really put a pause on things from a planning perspective.”

COVID-19’s lingering impacts forced the game to be moved to Champaign, Illinois, with officials announcing the change in February 2021.

Behind-the-scenes talks continued for 2022, but Nebraska needed a different opponent since NU hosts Illinois this season, and giving up a home game is a non-starter for the Huskers.

Northwestern was willing to play ball.

The general framework from the original plan was salvageable.

“We always had an idea of what we’d like to do,” Sims said, “but we never got to the point of keying in on a minute-by-minute itinerary.”

For Anthony, COVID-19 has been the toughest part of organizing the game. The 2020 Classic between Navy and Notre Dame was scrapped and the 2021 game moved stateside.

This year's game still may show lingering effects from the pandemic. It wasn’t until June 12 that the United States dropped the testing requirement to fly back into the country — something Anthony knows impacted fans and their willingness to make the trip.

“It’s just been looming overhead, at the very least, all the way through,” Anthony said.

The last Classic at Aviva Stadium, pitting Georgia Tech and Boston College in 2016, drew 40,562 fans. Anthony has said he expects this year's attendance to be in the mid-30s, with 13,000 of those coming from the United States for the largest tourism event in Ireland this year.

According to accounting firm Grant Thornton, the economic impact is expected to be about 50 million euros. (The exchange rate between U.S. dollars was essentially 1-to-1 as of Wednesday.)

The arrival

NU's carefully crafted travel plan began to unravel almost immediately.

Nebraska’s scheduled departure from Omaha was 8 p.m. Monday, but the Airbus A330 didn’t take off until 9:46 p.m. There was an apparent issue with the bags, which caused the delay.

The Huskers were originally scheduled to fly out of Lincoln, but that plan changed in mid-June. Lincoln’s airport — which boasts one of the longest commercial runways in America — can easily accommodate the largest plane in the Aer Lingus fleet, but Lincoln didn’t have the capability of handling international customs whereas Omaha does.

Andrew Sims “It’s not even close ... It’s far and away the most challenging thing I’ve had to deal with.” — Andrew Sims, NU's director of football operations

Once officials remedied the baggage snafu, Aer Lingus charter Flight 4058 began its 4,071-mile trip and landed at 11:09 a.m. Ireland time on Tuesday, nearly two hours late.

From there, the Huskers navigated customs — while on the receiving end of a “Go Big Red” chant from Nebraska fans also snaking through the line — and took a bus to Aviva Stadium to shake off the effects of the 7-hour, 23-minute flight. Then they made their way to the hotel for a brief break ahead of dinner.

“If you’ve traveled to Europe, I don’t think there is a perfect way to do it,” Frost said Sunday. “You’re not going to feel perfect when you get over there.”

While some of the equipment and operations crews are staying across the street from Aviva Stadium with the student workers and the spirit squad, the majority of the team travel party is staying at a countryside hotel in County Wicklow, 14 miles south of Dublin’s city center.

The accommodations fit the needs of a team of that size, with ample rooms and enough dining and meeting space. The one hurdle? The 40-minute, one-way bus ride to the practice field at Lansdowne Football Club just outside Aviva Stadium.

Since the team couldn’t relocate its weight room to Ireland, the Huskers are lifting at a commercial gym near the stadium that’s outfitted with powerlifting equipment.

That, too, has its quirks. Because the facility is a standard fitness center, not a weightlifting facility built to football specifications, the players split up between the six contracted buses for their workout sessions.

“That’s the one downside, is you do spend so much time on the bus,” Sims said. “But you look out the window and at least you’re not seeing the same stuff you always do. There’s always a little bit of something you can take a look at, especially in the city of that size with as much history as Dublin has.”

Pre-flight preparation

The droning of dryers and a silvery glockenspiel rendition of Nebraska’s fight song provided the dissonant soundtrack at Memorial Stadium as the Huskers made the final preparations ahead of loading 16,000 pounds of gear onto the Selden Trucking semi last Thursday.

Selden Trucking has crisscrossed the nation more than 100 times for Nebraska football since Terry took over as the Huskers’ head equipment manager in 2002.

This, though, is far different than the standard operation.

The Atlantic Ocean throws a wrench into the typical protocol of packing up the truck and heading straight for the game site. Instead, once the cargo was stowed, the truck headed for Chicago. Once there, Selden Trucking handed it off to a logistics company that prepared the containers for a flight out of O’Hare Airport.

“I've asked the company, ‘What if all of a sudden the uniforms go right and the other stuff goes left?’” Terry said. “They’re like, ‘Well, that’s our job. Our job is to get paid, so that doesn’t happen.’ But as a person, that’s what you worry about.”

Simply getting all the gear on the truck was an ordeal in itself.

With his black PortaBrace bag slung over his shoulder, Orah Garst didn’t want to take any chances.

Nebraska’s director of football creative and engagement wanted to avoid a potential panic at customs over an extra camera lens. So he double-checked with Kyle Kotrous, NU’s assistant equipment manager.

After a short conversation, Garst removed two lenses. He decided to stash them in his carry-on instead.

If Irish customs finds an item not explicitly detailed on the massive spreadsheet that serves as the team’s manifest, everything will be subject to further search. An errant item — either as bulky as football pads or as minuscule as an SD card — could prompt additional screening for every piece of equipment and subsequently result in a lengthy delay, so the contents of every pallet, every trunk and every bag must be detailed down to the minutia.

“If a pair of pads was manufactured outside the United States, we have to mark the original source of where everything came in from,” Sims said.

Nebraska’s hyper-detailed manifest contained four spreadsheet tabs with an overwhelming amount of information inside each one.

One tab contains 255 rows representing each departing passenger (110 of whom are players) on the team’s direct Aer Lingus flight out of Omaha. Each passenger also gets roughly 20 columns representing different pieces of information.

The eight tons of contents on the O’Hare-to-Dublin flight had their own tab, too, including dedicated space for the lucky horseshoe.

“We’ve been pretty meticulous about going through everything,” Kotrous says.

That includes weight. Even though Nebraska brought eight tons of equipment — not including personal luggage — to Ireland, that’s far less than it takes for regular away games. And every pound must be accounted for.

As Kotrous rolled a crate onto the scale in the underbelly of North Stadium, “334” flashed up on the display. Kotrous logged it on his iPad, and the process repeated for each piece of cargo.

Once weights were logged, corresponding tags were adhered based on final destination (green for stadium, yellow for hotel) and department (equipment, training room, nutrition, HuskerVision, creative media or video) and were eventually packed into the truck.

Planning can, of course, only account for so much. Two pallets couldn’t ship out of Chicago on Aug. 21 because the bottoms were wood rather than metal.

“It’s little things like that that you can’t anticipate,” Frost said. “Everything we could have thought of, we thought of.”

On Nebraska’s side of things, Sims estimates there were roughly a dozen core decision-makers in the planning process, with even more involved in the execution.

“The tentacles of this thing goes so deep and touches so many different aspects of our department,” Sims said of how many people have worked on planning the trip. “When you get to the periphery of things? Countless.”

When all is said and done, a successful Classic for Anthony has one overarching theme: that everyone had an experience that’s special.

But until it’s time to reflect, the Huskers’ focus is on winning the game.

If all goes according to plan, the Huskers will have one more item to include on the flight manifest for the return trip: a specially commissioned Waterford crystal trophy.

Then Nebraska’s operations and equipment team does it all over again — bringing the Huskers’ gear back.

That trip, though, will start home shortly after the game's final whistle.