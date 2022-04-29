A coveted wideout in Nebraska's class of 2021, Neville enters transfer portal to reset career

Nebraska wide receiver Latrell Neville is moving on.

A redshirt freshman from Fresno, Texas, Neville has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed Friday.

Neville did not play in a game during the 2021 season. He came to Nebraska in the class of 2021, choosing the Huskers over several other top programs after starring for Hightower High School.

Two other receivers in Nebraska's class of 2021, Kamonte Grimes (Naples, Florida) and Shawn Hardy (Kingsland, Georgia), also are trying to crack the Huskers' receivers rotation for 2022 under new assistant coach Mickey Joseph.

Midway through spring drills in March, Joseph didn't mince words about the need for Neville, Grimes and Hardy to keep improving.

"I'm going to put pressure on them," the coach said. "I'm going to put pressure on them because I just spoke to all of them about playing for roster spots. It's not the old days where you're just going to sit here for three years and not play. You're playing for roster spots. You're going to get it done, or you're going to get it done somewhere else.

"We're not going to sit back and just try to help you develop if you're not going to continue to develop. If you don't want to develop, then I don't know if you're going to be able to play for me."

The 6-foot-4 195-pound Neville caught one pass for 11 yards in the Red-White Spring Game on April 9, while Grimes made two catches for 49 yards.

After putting up impressive numbers at Hightower High, Neville received scholarship offers from several top programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

