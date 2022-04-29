A coveted wideout in Nebraska's class of 2021, Neville enters transfer portal to reset career

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down impending decisions from Nebraska football transfer portal targets, plus hoops and Baylor Scheierman.
Nebraska wide receiver Latrell Neville is moving on.
A redshirt freshman from Fresno, Texas, Neville has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed Friday.
Neville did not play in a game during the 2021 season. He came to Nebraska in the class of 2021, choosing the Huskers over several other top programs after starring for Hightower High School.
Two other receivers in Nebraska's class of 2021, Kamonte Grimes (Naples, Florida) and Shawn Hardy (Kingsland, Georgia), also are trying to crack the Huskers' receivers rotation for 2022 under new assistant coach Mickey Joseph.
Midway through spring drills in March, Joseph didn't mince words about the need for Neville, Grimes and Hardy to keep improving.
"I'm going to put pressure on them," the coach said. "I'm going to put pressure on them because I just spoke to all of them about playing for roster spots. It's not the old days where you're just going to sit here for three years and not play. You're playing for roster spots. You're going to get it done, or you're going to get it done somewhere else.
"We're not going to sit back and just try to help you develop if you're not going to continue to develop. If you don't want to develop, then I don't know if you're going to be able to play for me."
The 6-foot-4 195-pound Neville caught one pass for 11 yards in the Red-White Spring Game on April 9, while Grimes made two catches for 49 yards.
After putting up impressive numbers at Hightower High, Neville received scholarship offers from several top programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
Photos: All of the sights from Nebraska football's Red-White Spring Game
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson looks to make a throw during the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's quarterback Chubba Purdy makes a throw during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Karter Bowman, 10, of Omaha, stands outside Memorial Stadium before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fans return to the campus of University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Brian Buschini punts the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (left) is tackled by Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg runs across midfield during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster scores during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's DeShon Singleton tackles Matthew Schuster during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes catches a touchdown pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster celebrates during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes catches a touchdown pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Jarrett Synek (right) hands off the ball to Trevin Luben during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster runs away after faking a handoff as quarterback Matt Masker fumbles during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg talks with head coach Scott Frost during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes (center) celebrates his touchdown with teammates John Goodwin (left) and Ty Hahn (right) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg throws the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Chubba Purdy (6) throws a pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Isiah Harris (right) sprints with the ball past Jimari Butler during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Ru’Quan Buckley (middle) breaks through Kevin Williams Jr. (left) (72) and Ian Boerkircher during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska celebrates Jarrett Synek's touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Jarett Synek (16) (left) runs past Simon Otte for a touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s John Goodwin (right) catches a pass over Phalen Sanford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's senior offensive analyst Ron Brown talks to the Huskers after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Matthew Schuster (left) gets tackled by DeShon Singleton during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s John Goodwin (46) prepares to block during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Matthew Schuster dives for a touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Bryce Benhart (left) blocks Caleb Tanner during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans watch the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Broc Bando (73) takes the field with his teammates before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Rahmir Johnson (14) takes the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Hunter Anthony (right) tackles Blaise Gunnerson during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (left) runs away from Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Logan Smothers throws a ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alante Brown (left) is chased by Nick Henrich during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Hunter Anthony (right) goes after Blaise Gunnerson during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
William Prince (left), Nebraska's director of players development, greets athletic director Trev Alberts during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN. Journal Star
Nebraska's Ashton Hausmann walks off the field after an injury during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola monitors the situation during the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher is injured on the field during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's AJ Rollins catches a long pass as he is pressured by Derek Branch (left) and Myles Farmer (4) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple walks off the field after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's tight end coach Sean Beckton (left) and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph coach from the sidelines during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson looks for room to run during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph coaches from the sidelines during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's James Carnie (center) is tackled by Simon Otte (left) and Mikai Gbayor during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cooper Jewett (29) escapes from Seth Malcom during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple looks on from the sidelines during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes looks for room to run during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz kicks a field goal during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska fans cheer during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Tommi Hill looks toward the punted ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Zach Duval (left) and Ron Brown chat before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts walks around the field before the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska’s senior offensive analyst Ron Brown walks on the field during warmups before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s DeShon Singleton (9) waits for the next down during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s coaches Donovan Raiola (left) and Mark Whipple walk to the locker room for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska’s Nate Boerkircher (right) celebrates with Anthony Grant (23) after Grant scored the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Markese Stepp (30) and the team enter the field to warm up before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Tommi Hill (0) and Latrell Neville (7) get ready for the next down during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Omar Brown (13) shakes hands with Latrell Neville after the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans release balloons as a celebration for the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI ,Journal Star
Nebraska’s Casey Thompson (11) warms up before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska players make their way to the tunnel for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska transfer portal target Ochaun Mathis stands on the field before the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks with former player Cam Taylor-Britt during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruit Marquise Lightfoot is seen before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruit William Watson is seen on the sidelines before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruits Teitum Tuioti (left) and Maverick Noonan stand by the sidelines before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruits (from left) Joshua Robinson, Marquise Lightfoot and K’Vion Thunderbird are seen before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ty Hahn (right) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Zach Weinmaster during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost looks on during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
