A couple of record-setting numbers by BTN on Black Friday involved Husker football and volleyball
A couple of record-setting numbers by BTN on Black Friday involved Husker football and volleyball

  Updated
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26

The Huskers take the field before their game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Following Iowa's 28-21 win against Nebraska on Friday, Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel went live on Facebook to discuss the game and take your questions.

The Big Ten Network enjoyed a pair of record-setting broadcasts last week and both involved Nebraska.

The Black Friday football game between the Huskers and Iowa drew 1.94 million viewers, making it the most-watched football game in BTN history. The previous mark was held by a 2016 contest between Michigan and Colorado, which had 1.86 million people tuning in.

Later on Friday, Nebraska's volleyball match at Wisconsin delivered 375,000 viewers, making it the most-watched volleyball match in network history. The previous mark was held by Wisconsin and Penn State, which drew 266,000 in 2019.

The NU-Wisconsin match drew a big number with a 4:30 p.m. start. Wisconsin won in four sets in a match that had conference title implications.

The NU-Iowa football game was one of the top national draws in a time window that included Kansas State-Texas, and later Cincinnati-East Carolina. Iowa scored 22 unanswered points to rally for a 28-21 victory.

