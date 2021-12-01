A couple of record-setting numbers by BTN on Black Friday involved Husker football and volleyball

The Huskers take the field before their game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Following Iowa's 28-21 win against Nebraska on Friday, Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel went live on Facebook to discuss the game and take your questions.
The Big Ten Network enjoyed a pair of record-setting broadcasts last week and both involved Nebraska.
The Black Friday football game between the Huskers and Iowa drew 1.94 million viewers, making it the most-watched football game in BTN history. The previous mark was held by a 2016 contest between Michigan and Colorado, which had 1.86 million people tuning in.
Later on Friday, Nebraska's volleyball match at Wisconsin delivered 375,000 viewers, making it the most-watched volleyball match in network history. The previous mark was held by Wisconsin and Penn State, which drew 266,000 in 2019.
The NU-Wisconsin match drew a big number with a 4:30 p.m. start. Wisconsin won in four sets in a match that had conference title implications.
The NU-Iowa football game was one of the top national draws in a time window that included Kansas State-Texas, and later Cincinnati-East Carolina. Iowa scored 22 unanswered points to rally for a 28-21 victory.
Photos: Check out the sights from Nebraska and Iowa's latest Black Friday clash
Iowa's Jermari Harris (with ball) celebrates his interception with teammates Dane Belton (left) and Jack Koerner (right) join in the closing moments of the Hawkeyes' 28-21 win over Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa's Jermari Harris (bottom) intercepts a pass from Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers as the Hawkeyes' Dane Belton celebrates the turnover in the closing moments of Iowa's 28-21 victory Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers gets wrapped up by Iowa's Lukas Van Ness (91) before throwing the ball from the end zone in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium. Smothers was called for intentional grounding and the play resulted in a safety for Iowa.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers rolls out looking for a receiver late in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille walks off the field for the last time after the Huskers lost to Iowa 28-21 on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa's Tyler Goodson looks over his shoulder as he runs for a 55-yard gain against Nebraska in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ben Stille walks off the field after the Huskers' 28-21 loss to Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Iowa players celebrate an interception by Jermari Harris (27) in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Iowa's Spencer Petras (from right), Jeremy Chaplin and Arland Bruce celebrate Petras' fourth-quarter touchdown against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) looks around the field as he walks off for the last time after the Huskers lost 28-21 to Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) is emotional as he walks off the field for the last time after the Huskers lost 28-21 to Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) pats his heart as he walks off the field for the last time after the Huskers lost 28-21 to Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa's Charlie Jones gets tackled by Nebraska's Phalen Sanford (37) in the first quarter on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Logan Smothers gets tackled Iowa's Jermari Harris (27) in the second quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) has a conversation with Husker linebacker Caleb Tannor (2) after Tannor was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct in the first half against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) dives into the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) break up a pass intended for Iowa's Nico Ragaini (29) in the second quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) celebrates his sack of Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) dives into the end zone for the Huskers first touchdown against Iowa in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Casey Rogers (right) celebrates a second-quarter sack of Iowa's Alex Padilla (8) on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's TY Robinson (99) and Nick Henrich (42) celebrate Robinson's sack in the first quarter against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Logan Smothers runs with the ball in the first quarter against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Logan Smothers warms up before a game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Injured Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (left) watches his replacement Logan Smothers during pregame warmups before taking on Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Injured Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez tosses a ball during warmups before the Iowa game on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Injured Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez watches warmups prior to the Iowa game on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) warms up in front of injured Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (left) before taking Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Injured Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (left) shakes hands with his replacement Logan Smothers during pregame warmups before taking on Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (right) high-fives Mason McGranaghan, 10, from Omaha as he enters the stadium before their game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska players enter the stadium before the Iowa game on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Logan Smothers enters the stadium before a game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jordon Riley enters the stadium before the game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (3) pulls in the first-down reception despite the defense of Iowa's Kaevon Merriweather late in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) tries to hold off Iowa's Kaevon Merriweather (26) before being pushed out of bounds in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) walks off the field after Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21 on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Iowa's Riley Moss (33) celebrates a sack of Nebraska's Logan Smothers in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Brody Belt (32) drops an incomplete pass while being defended by Iowa's Seth Benson (44) in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) scores what would be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) reacts to the official's penalty call of pass interference in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) dives into the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (left) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa's Keagan Johnson in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost shakes hands with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz (right) after Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21 on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey (85) attempts to break through Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) and Luke Reimer (28) in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Iowa's Caleb Shudak (10) kicks a field goal in the third quarter against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) passes over the oncoming Luke Reimer (28) of Nebraska in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa's Kyler Fisher (37) scores a touchdown after blocking Nebraska's William Przystup's punt as his teammates Sebastian Castro (29) and Jay Higgins (34) celebrate in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa's Kyler Fisher (37) scores a touchdown on punt by Nebraska's William Przystup that Iowa blocked as the Hawkeyes' Sebastian Castro (29), Mike Timm (36) and Jay Higgins celebrate in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (3) pulls in a pass late in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) attempts a pass over rush of Iowa's Lukas Van Ness in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) watches the Huskers in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) celebrates his third-quarter touchdown against Iowa with Husker center Cam Jurgens (51) on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen runs downfield after catching a pass against Iowa in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska receiver Omar Manning looks for running room against Iowa's Jack Koerner after catching a pass that set up a first-and-goal in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) gets protection from his offensive line as Nebraska's Garrett Nelson is pushed away by lineman Nick DeJong (56) in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) emerges from the pile with the ball fumbled by Iowa in the third quarter as teammate Ty Robinson (99) celebrates the turnover on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska'a Nick Henrich (left) chases after Iowa's Charlie Jones but can't stop him from taking the pass for a first down in the third quarter on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (center) and his parents Teddi (left) and Craig Domann laugh at a comment from Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts during the Senior Day festivities before the Iowa game on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Karen Stille, mother of Nebrsaka defensive lineman Ben Stille (right), wipes her eyes during the Huskers' Senior Day festivities before the Iowa game on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Iowa with teammates Austin Allen and Cam Jurgens in the first quarter on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) has a conversation with Husker linebacker Caleb Tannor (2) after he was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty in the first half against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) throws a pass in the first half against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) throws a pass in the first half against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) dives into the end zone for the Huskers' first touchdown against Iowa in the first quarter on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Samori Toure (3) gets tripped up by Iowa's Jack Koerner (28) as Riley Moss (33) comes in to finish the tackle in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) draws a pass interference penalty against Iowa's Keagan Johnson in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Austin Allen adjusts his helmet before taking a photo with a fan after the Huskers' 28-21 loss to Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska players including Garrett Nelson (44) celebrate a recovery of an Iowa fumble in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska fans cheer before the Iowa kicks off to open Friday's game at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost greets cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on Senior Day against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Brody Belt is forced out of bounds by Iowa's Seth Benson in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Black Hawk helicopters fly over Memorial Stadium before Nebraska plays Iowa in football on Friday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz (26) kicks an extra point being held by William Przystup (90) against Iowa in the third quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The Huskers take the field before their game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Fans exit the Memorial Stadium after the Nebraska football team's 28-21 loss to Iowa on Friday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Casey Rogers (98) runs onto the field before the game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Iowa's Tyler Goodson (15) evades Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (9) and Caleb Tannor (2) in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost greets the Huskers' JoJo Domann (13) for Senior Day on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost greets injured Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez for Senior Day on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost greets the Huskers' Austin Allen for Senior Day on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) runs off the field at halftime of the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Iowa's Zach VanValkenburg (97) and Logan Lee (85) celebrate VanValkenburg's sack of Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Marvin Scott (21) gets stopped by a number of Iowa players in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost greets the Huskers' Ben Stille for Senior Day on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) lies on the ground after a failed tackle attempt on Iowa's Monte Pottebaum in the third quarter on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) dives into the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Jurgens (51) snaps the ball to Logan Smothers in the fourth quarter on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Jurgens may have a decision to make about jumping to the pros.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) gets pushed out of bounds by Iowa's Jack Koerner in the fourth quarter on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Iowa's Jack Plumb (79) keeps Nebraska's Garrett Nelson's (44) away from quarterback Spencer Petras on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Iowa's Monte Pottebaum (38) gets taken down by several Nebraska players in the third quarter on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
