A couple of record-setting numbers by BTN on Black Friday involved Husker football and volleyball

The Big Ten Network enjoyed a pair of record-setting broadcasts last week and both involved Nebraska.

The Black Friday football game between the Huskers and Iowa drew 1.94 million viewers, making it the most-watched football game in BTN history. The previous mark was held by a 2016 contest between Michigan and Colorado, which had 1.86 million people tuning in.

Later on Friday, Nebraska's volleyball match at Wisconsin delivered 375,000 viewers, making it the most-watched volleyball match in network history. The previous mark was held by Wisconsin and Penn State, which drew 266,000 in 2019.

The NU-Wisconsin match drew a big number with a 4:30 p.m. start. Wisconsin won in four sets in a match that had conference title implications.

The NU-Iowa football game was one of the top national draws in a time window that included Kansas State-Texas, and later Cincinnati-East Carolina. Iowa scored 22 unanswered points to rally for a 28-21 victory.

