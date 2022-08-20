A closer look at the retooling of Nebraska football's coaching staff

Scott Frost had seen enough.

Nebraska still had two games left to play in the 2021 campaign, but it didn’t matter. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, running backs coach Ryan Held and offensive line coach Greg Austin had to go.

Had to. It was them or Frost – and Frost still took a pay cut on top of that.

Nebraska, 1-6 at the time in Big Ten play, had lost all of those six matchups by single digits and a combined 35 points.

"We've come so close in so many games and it's hard to think we can keep doing exactly the same things and get it over the top," Frost said at the time. “It's not any person's fault, not any of those coaches' fault. Sometimes there needs to be a little different voice and little changes that can make a difference.

“... I need to really trust somebody. I'll still be involved. That will take a lot off my plate and I think help me be better in some other areas."

Eight months later, the offensive coaching staff has been retooled and the workload shifted.

Frost poached Mark Whipple from Pittsburgh after the Panthers’ dominant 11-3 season to lead the Huskers as offensive coordinator. Whipple will also coach the quarterbacks and call plays on game days, taking the latter from Frost.

In addition to Whipple’s acquisition, Frost hired Mickey Joseph away from LSU to coach the wide receivers and act as his No. 2 as the program’s associate head coach. The other two moves: hire running backs coach Bryan Applewhite from TCU and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola from the Chicago Bears.

“There’s been a big shot in our arm in the program with some of the new faces, both as players and as coaches,” Frost said in July. “They bring an energy to the team.”

Whipple noted that he hadn’t met any of the other new coaches before they all touched down in Lincoln, but that hasn’t hindered their progress.

“It has been a really good fit,” Whipple said in August. “I like guys who have their own style and bring it to the offense.”

Joseph agreed: “We gelled right away. ... We’re on the same page when it comes down to what we need to do.”

The key to that, Joseph said, is having someone like Whipple steering the ship.

Whipple’s been around the game for decades, having coached in varying capacities across all levels of football for the past 42 years. He has a Super Bowl ring from his coaching tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a national championship at the FCS level from his days coaching at UMass.

“The respect factor’s already there,” Joseph said. “When you challenge him on something, you’ve got to make sure that you have your ducks in a row and that you know what you’re talking about because he’s seen everything.

“Everybody in that room respects Whip’s resume because he’s been there. But everybody in that room is professional, and we’re here to work. We’re here to work together.”

That united front with the offense starts with Frost and Whipple in tandem.

Frost conceded in November that he was “wearing [himself] a little thin trying to run the offense and call the offense,” so he’s handing the gameday playcalling duties to Whipple. Though, Frost isn’t stepping away from the game plan; that’ll be a collaborative effort.

“If I’m hands off, I don’t know what I would do down there,” Frost said in July, later noting that he doesn’t “want to be just a figurehead. I love the game too much, and I love the players too much. I’m gonna have my hands in everything we do.”

It’s been eight months since Frost effectively cleaned out Nebraska’s offensive cupboard and he’s hopeful the shifts result in positive change.