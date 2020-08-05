A closer look at Big Ten football's COVID-19 protocol, which includes twice-per-week testing, centralized lab

“Testing is a critical component to the overall health and wellness and safety of our student-athletes, of our students on campus and everyone in society," Warren said. "It doesn’t solve all the issues, but our goal is to make sure that, if we are so blessed to be able to compete this fall in the Big Ten, that our student-athletes will not only be healthy and safe during the week but also as we enter into competition.”

All student-athletes, coaches and staff are required to be tested, and game officials will also be tested weekly.

A person who tests positive but is asymptomatic will be required to isolate for at least 10 days and must be cleared by a team physician to return to activities, which will involve a reacclimatization period.

A person who has symptoms and tests positive must be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms and at least one day past “recovery,” defined by the Center for Disease Control. For severe illness or for immunocompromised people, the required isolation time is 20 days.

The league also formalized some of the recommendations it had put in place earlier this summer regarding contact tracing, isolation for close contacts and more.