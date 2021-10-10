A 'Clint Eastwood win:' How Michigan buckled down from its first deficit of season to thwart NU upset bid

Moody’s last two field goals came after Michigan had fallen behind an opponent for the first time this season. The Wolverines scored on three consecutive possessions after Nebraska took a 22-19 lead — the first Michigan has trailed all season — following the first interception of quarterback Cade McNamara’s career.

Those scoring drives, McNamara said, were a change from the Wolverines’ performances in close games in past seasons.

“I think overall that this team has decided to be different this year,” he said. “And I think it's not as much of what you see footballwise. It’s the atmosphere that we've created, the mindset that we've rebuilt this offseason I think it showed today. I think we've lost too many games in the last couple years. We're tired of losing. And we chose to be different.”

McNamara said Michigan’s offense was able to match the effort of its highly touted defense, which gave up a season high in points to the Huskers.

“It’s about time, I think, that the offense was able to back the defense up, I think,” he said. "Throughout the season, our defense has put us in great positions and we haven't capitalized on it. I think playing complementary football tonight was huge to our victory.”