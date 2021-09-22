A case study on Nebraska's struggles in the red zone, and what the Huskers say about it

The season is still relatively young, but if those marks continued, they’d represent the worst of Frost’s tenure in Lincoln. NU’s never been above 59% red zone touchdown rate so far under Frost — typically anything at 70% or above puts a school in the top five or higher in the Big Ten — but has never been worse than 51.4%.

The worst scoring rate overall in the red zone so far under Frost? 74.5% in 2019, when the Huskers used six placekickers over the course of the season. In the other two years, the Huskers finished at 85.7% (2020) and 87.2% (2018).

After the Huskers scored touchdowns on just a shade more than half of their possessions in 2020, Frost said this summer that the program conducted extensive statistical analysis to figure out what the issue was.

“We were second in the league in rushing, second in the league in efficiency per play and near the bottom of the league in points per drive,” Frost said earlier this year. “Some of that is that the defenses we played were really good and I give them a ton of credit. This is a good league with a lot of good coaches. But I think that discrepancy largely is just mistakes we made ourselves. Negative plays, turnovers, bad snaps, penalties.”