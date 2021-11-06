A broken jaw, another losing season, questions to be answered: Battered Martinez, Huskers come up short vs. OSU

Adrian Martinez stepped away from the postgame podium and into an embrace from linebacker Garrett Nelson.

The Nebraska junior quarterback and sophomore outside linebacker have been in this situation so many times this season. Close, but no cigars.

This week, a 26-17 loss to No. 6 Ohio State. Another top-10 opponent on the ropes, another late failure to take control of the game.

On this afternoon, a sparkling early November day at Memorial Stadium, Martinez and the offense had the ball twice in the fourth quarter trailing by six and were once again unable to author that elusive happy ending despite a spirited outing from Nelson's Blackshirts.

“At the end of the day, I’m proud of our guys to continue to fight,” Martinez said. “Proud of the way we had each other’s backs out there, stuck together through everything, through the noise, through whatever. It’s about the brotherhood, and the brotherhood is strong at Nebraska and we believe in each other.

“We’re going to keep pressing on. Yes, it hurts; yes, it’s another top team that we lost a close game to and a game that we felt we had a chance to win. There’s nothing else to do but continue to press on and learn from this game.”