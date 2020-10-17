70 at 50: Van Brownson played a key role as half of two-headed QB monster for Huskers

When both quarterbacks were healthy, that’s how it went.

“If you played in a game and you finished it doing well, having success, then you started the next week,” Brownson said.

Being the starting quarterback, then, was essentially a quarter-to-quarter proposition.

“It kept you working to develop and hone the skills that you needed to be the best you could be,” Brownson said. “You didn’t think about transferring anyplace. Back in those days, when you signed a scholarship, you did it because there was something about the school that you liked, whether it was the coaching staff, the atmosphere or the culture, but that was where you were going to spend the next four or five years of your life depending on if you redshirted. You could just continue to hone your skills and wait for your chance to get the opportunity.

“Jerry and I both considered ourselves starters. We had a lot of the same skills and were capable and had proven we could win. So it was just a matter of having the chance to get on the field, and sometimes it worked out and sometimes it didn’t.”