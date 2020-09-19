70 at 50: Tie at USC wasn't pretty, but it set the tone for the rest of the season

This season marks the 50th anniversary of the first of five national championships for the Nebraska football program. Led by Bob Devaney, the Huskers defeated LSU in the Orange Bowl to cap an 11-0-1 season. The Journal Star will continue to look back at the 1970 Huskers, telling untold stories, catching up with former players and more.
***
Jerry Murtaugh was ready for a fight.
This was not necessarily an usual development in 1970, as the senior linebacker had become the hard-nosed, outspoken leader of the Nebraska football team's defense.
But as he sat in a locker room deep in the bowels of The Coliseum in Los Angeles after the Huskers had wrestled No. 3 Southern Cal to a 21-21 tie, he got word from a Husker trainer that a pair of Trojans were outside wanting to talk to him.
"I'm thinking, well what is this about?" Murtaugh remembers.
Could have been about Murtaugh finishing the game with a school-record 25 tackles, including a key stop on a fourth-and-1 play late in the game that stopped a Trojan drive. Could have been about Murtaugh's comments before the season, when he told a group of reporters, "I think this year we'll be the hell out of ’em" when asked about USC.
Turns out, USC linebacker Greg Slough and running back Clarence Davis had a much different message.
"I go out there prepared to maybe get after it a little bit," Murtaugh recalled. "They're standing there, and they said, 'We wanted to come over and shake your hand; want you to tell your people, you're a great football team, and we shouldn't have been in the game.'"
That story perhaps marks the first inkling Nebraska might be on to something big that season.
The Huskers were the No. 9 team in the nation going into that game on the West Coast, and still a 13-point underdog to a Trojan outfit in the middle of the John McKay era. The Trojans had won the 1967 national title, finished fourth in The Associated Press poll in 1968 and third in 1969, and owned a 22-game unbeaten streak, and had come to Lincoln the year before and beaten NU 31-21. USC would win another national title in 1972, after the Huskers went back-to-back.
The game started. Jerry Tagge threw three interceptions. The Huskers lost three fumbles, including one at the USC 5-yard line. NU kicker Paul Rogers, considered at the time to be the best kicker in Husker history, missed a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
And NU never trailed. The Huskers led 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14. Each time USC came back to tie the game. A Trojan Hail Mary was batted down at the goal line as time expired.
"I'm disgusted," Nebraska middle guard Ed Periard said after the game. "Later in the season I'll probably be happy because we didn't get beat. But right now I'm disgusted."
That seemed to be the general consensus among most of the Huskers. Even 50 years later, Murtaugh calls the game a blemish on NU's record.
"Like I tell everybody," Murtaugh said, "they tied us."
To the more than 12,000 Nebraska fans who attended the game in person, and the rest who listened on the radio back at home or read the newspaper account the next day, a tie was just as good as a win.
Those fans had to listen or read, because the 1970s were a different time. Despite it being a night game in Los Angeles between a pair of top-10 teams, the Nebraska-USC game wasn't televised.
"The weird stuff, when you think back in time is, what wasn't on TV back then compared to now," said Greg Lederer, an avid Husker fan who was a student at UNL in 1970. "And to go out to SC, and that was a really good SC team, and to play them to a tie was, I thought, a big deal."
Yes, under the lights on one of the biggest stages in college football, with only those inside the stadium able to witness, Nebraska put a major building block in place toward its historic season.
"We were the underdog in the game. We didn’t think we were going to lose but we still didn’t have our swagger yet," said Bill Kosch, an All-Big Eight safety on that team. "Knowing we came out of there with a tie, knowing that we should have won it was still a big boost, especially doing it on the road."
Nebraska went on to win each of its next eight games by at least two scores.
