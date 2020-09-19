70 at 50: Tie at USC wasn't pretty, but it set the tone for the rest of the season

"I'm disgusted," Nebraska middle guard Ed Periard said after the game. "Later in the season I'll probably be happy because we didn't get beat. But right now I'm disgusted."

That seemed to be the general consensus among most of the Huskers. Even 50 years later, Murtaugh calls the game a blemish on NU's record.

"Like I tell everybody," Murtaugh said, "they tied us."

To the more than 12,000 Nebraska fans who attended the game in person, and the rest who listened on the radio back at home or read the newspaper account the next day, a tie was just as good as a win.

Those fans had to listen or read, because the 1970s were a different time. Despite it being a night game in Los Angeles between a pair of top-10 teams, the Nebraska-USC game wasn't televised.

"The weird stuff, when you think back in time is, what wasn't on TV back then compared to now," said Greg Lederer, an avid Husker fan who was a student at UNL in 1970. "And to go out to SC, and that was a really good SC team, and to play them to a tie was, I thought, a big deal."

Yes, under the lights on one of the biggest stages in college football, with only those inside the stadium able to witness, Nebraska put a major building block in place toward its historic season.