70 at 50: 'Reliever' Tagge hurls NU to victory at Iowa State

Editor’s note: This story appeared in the Nov. 8, 1970, editions of the Lincoln Journal and Star.

AMES, Iowa— Bob Devaney went to the bullpen for Jerry Tagge Saturday and the strike-throwing reliever pitched Nebraska another step closer to the Big Eight football championship and a postseason bowl bid.

Tagge, who had given way to Van Brownson midway in the Big Eight opener against Missouri, directed an awesome attack which buried Iowa State, 54-29, as Brownson was limited to holding the ball for kicker Paul Rogers because of an ailing elbow.

The Cornhuskers had called their assignment here Saturday the “Ames Bowl” and unleashed all the bombs in their scoring arsenal against the game, but outclassed Cyclones.

The 54-point spree matched the previous high Cornhusker scoring total in the 65-game series as the devastating attack clicked for a season best of 565 yards in total offense.

Tagge riddled the league-leading Iowa State pass defense with 18 completions in 27 attempts for for 223 yards and sent Jeff Kinney, Joe Orduna and Dan Schneiss around and through the baffled Cyclones for 342 yards on the ground.