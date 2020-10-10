70 at 50: Physical win over Missouri set the tone for the rest of the season

"Those games with Missouri were always head-knockers," former NU coach Tom Osborne said recently. "There wasn't anything easy about any of them. They were tough."

Finally, in 1970, Nebraska won the toughness battle.

Thanks to NU's nice, new AstroTurf, the field was cleared in time for that Friday's freshman game, and Saturday's varsity matchup.

Devine wanted a low-scoring game, and he got it. He didn't think his offense could keep up with NU's in a shootout.

"Watching their films, you think you spot a weakness here or there and pretty soon, it's been plugged up," Devine said before the game. "This might be the best team Bob has had."

Low-scoring games were a hallmark of the Devaney-Devine matchups, with Nebraska’s 35-0 win in 1966 marking the only time either team had scored three touchdowns in any of the matchups between the coaches.

Heading into the fourth quarter in 1970, the game was tied 7-7. Nebraska scored twice in the final period to pull away for a 21-7 win.