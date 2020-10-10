70 at 50: Physical win over Missouri set the tone for the rest of the season

Everything about it was tough.
Nebraska and Missouri played tough football games when Bob Devaney and Dan Devine were coaching. Low scoring. Hard-hitting. Close.
And in 1970, Mother Nature got in on the act.
On Friday, Oct. 9, 1970, a massive storm dropped nearly 7 inches of snow on Lincoln and knocked out power to much of the city.
It remains the second-earliest snowfall in Lincoln in the last 72 years. And it came the day before what was a massively important football game for the No. 6 Huskers, who were set to take on No. 16 Missouri on Saturday afternoon.
"You always worry about Missouri. My freshman year, we weren't eligible to play varsity, but we drove down to play Missouri, and I go, 'Holy crap, these guys hit, and hit,'" NU linebacker Jerry Murtaugh recalled. "Sophomore year. Junior year. And I know our senior year we're in for a battle. Because they had a football team."
Missouri had beaten Nebraska three straight times heading into 1970. All close, and all low-scoring. The largest margin of victory in Mizzou's three wins was 10 points in a 17-7 win in 1969.
Nebraska and Missouri shared the Big Eight title that year. Both were favorites to win the league again in 1970. And they were meeting in the conference opener.
"Those games with Missouri were always head-knockers," former NU coach Tom Osborne said recently. "There wasn't anything easy about any of them. They were tough."
Finally, in 1970, Nebraska won the toughness battle.
Thanks to NU's nice, new AstroTurf, the field was cleared in time for that Friday's freshman game, and Saturday's varsity matchup.
Devine wanted a low-scoring game, and he got it. He didn't think his offense could keep up with NU's in a shootout.
"Watching their films, you think you spot a weakness here or there and pretty soon, it's been plugged up," Devine said before the game. "This might be the best team Bob has had."
Low-scoring games were a hallmark of the Devaney-Devine matchups, with Nebraska’s 35-0 win in 1966 marking the only time either team had scored three touchdowns in any of the matchups between the coaches.
Heading into the fourth quarter in 1970, the game was tied 7-7. Nebraska scored twice in the final period to pull away for a 21-7 win.
"Early on, all wins against Missouri were impactful. Because they were a very physical football team back then. They had (former Mizzou assistant and head coach) Al Onofrio, and Devine, and they were really solid," Osborne said. "If you look at it, they were in a state with, I don’t know, 5, 6 million people, and they were the only major college team.
"From a population standpoint, they were in the best position (in the Big Eight). And there was a lot of talent. In St. Louis, Kansas City, and all those smaller towns down there."
The talent took a beating at the hands of the Big Red.
Star running back Joe Moore suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on a first-quarter tackle by Nebraska's Dave Walline. Tigers linebacker Roger Yanko was taken off the field on a stretcher, and another linebacker, Sam Britts, also left with an injury.
Nebraska got through the game mostly injury-free. Running back Jeff Kinney slammed into Mizzou's vaunted defensive front 28 times, finishing with 108 yards. Johnny Rodgers took a punt return back for a touchdown.
And after the game, Murtaugh doubled down on his preseason prediction.
"The way we're playing, and the way we want to play, I don't think we can be beaten," he told reporters.
Nebraska moved into the top five in the national polls a couple of days after the win and never left. Over its final six games to close the regular season, NU averaged nearly 45 points per game.
It was only midway through the year, but the tone had been set.
