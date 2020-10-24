70 at 50: Nebraska's rush to success included a pair of secret weapons with big-time legs

A week later, Devaney and Tom Osborne, after watching his film, called Hughes and offered a football scholarship.

"Usually one of the guys that started in the backfield was the punter and then you returned kickoffs, you returned punts," Hughes said this week from his Florida home. "You played the whole game, you never came off the field.

"Paul did that, I did that, Jeff Kinney, we all did it. Johnny Rodgers, he played defense."

Hughes had his sights set on one of NU's skill-position spots during his first few seasons. Rodgers impressed the coaches and passed Hughes on the depth chart.

"They tried him at some different spots, but they really wanted to make sure in case John got hurt that they had another guy back there," Schneiss said of Hughes, who also was slowed by a blown shoulder.

"Jeff kept us in tremendous field position, just from his punting," Carstens said. "There was never an issue. I don’t think he ever lost a snap from center, I don’t think he ever had a bad kick. It was amazing and his athletic ability … that guy is the greatest athlete to come out of the state of Vermont. He was so fast."

Talk to some former Huskers, and they'll tell you Rogers' foot played a role in saving Devaney's job.