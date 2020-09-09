70 at 50: Murtaugh's bold prediction sets the stage for historic season

And in front of those reporters, Murtaugh, who always seemed to be able to find a way into Devaney's doghouse, made a prediction.

"A bunch of reporters around, and they just ask me, bluntly: how do you think you're going to do?" Murtaugh said. "And I just told them — I said, we're going to win it all. Nobody's going to beat us."

Up to that point, of course, the Huskers had never been national champions. There had been very good teams — just the previous season NU went 9-2 and blasted Georgia 45-6 in the Sun Bowl.

"The first two games (of 1969), we hadn't found ourselves yet, really. But then it started, middle of the season, coming along," Murtaugh said.

Nebraska won seven straight games to close 1969, ending things with a 44-14 beat-down of Oklahoma and Heisman Trophy winner Steve Owens before drubbing Georgia.

"We slapped the crap out of Steve Owens and Oklahoma, and you could just feel it," Murtaugh said.

But that success had come after back-to-back 6-4 seasons. NU had just three starters coming back on defense in 1970. There was some uncertainty at the quarterback position — Jerry Tagge and Van Brownson would split time through the first half of the season.