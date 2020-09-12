70 at 50: Johnny Rodgers showed what was to come in first game of 1970 season

And maybe the ’70 team wasn’t the Huskers’ best team, but it was Nebraska’s first national champion.

“I think it really does make a difference that of all of the years, whether we’re the best team or not, that we were the team that got it started,” Rodgers said last week. “To get it started and get that attention and be able to recruit from that.”

Coming out of Omaha Tech — the large high school near downtown that closed in 1984 — Rodgers had lots of colleges wanting him.

“I had about 40 schools that recruited me,” Rodgers said. “I could have gone a whole lot of different places. I had my eye on (USC) because they had Black players. I was trying to get where they had Black players, and if you went to SC you were going to get to go to the pros.”

When Rodgers was getting recruited, Nebraska wasn’t doing great. The Huskers didn’t even make a bowl game in 1967 or ’68. But eventually, coach Bob Devaney convinced Rodgers to come to Nebraska.