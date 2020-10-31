70 at 50: Huskers send Buffaloes out to graze, 29-13

Another big play from the Huskers at the time was a 46-yard field goal by Paul Rogers in the third quarter that put the Huskers out front by 15-7.

This proved to be a big play when Colorado scored again with 11:22 left in the game and thus had to go for the two-point conversion in an attempt to tie.

But another big play, this one by defensive back Joe Blahak and defensive tackle Larry Jacobsen, tripped up CU’s Clifford Branch on the one-foot line as he appeared to be slipping into the end zone with the two points that would have knotted the count.

Then came the explosion that broke it open.

Jeff Kinney returned the ensuing kickoff from his own two-yard line to the Colorado 21 before being hauled down.

This set up a Husker insurance touchdown with (Joe) Orduna taking four plays to move the ball to the one and Brownson then sneaking it over behind the blocking of center Doug Dumler and guard Donnie McGhee.

When Rogers booted his first conversion of the day, Nebraska had a 22-13 lead with 9:27 left and Colorado would need two scores to overome that.