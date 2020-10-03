70 at 50: Huskers ground Gophers, 35-10

If there was one thing that could be termed disappointing in the Husker victory here Saturday, it would have to be the way the Gophers were able to move the ball on the ground against the Husker defense, tops in the Big Eight against rushing going into the contest.

But after giving up 143 yards on the ground to the Gophers in the first half while building a 23-10 lead, the Nebraska Black Shirts stiffened their defenses and allowed only 53 rushing yards in the final 30 minutes for a total of 196, well below the 489 Minnesota gained on the ground last week against Ohio University.

And 45 of those yards came on one play when the Gophers Ernie Cook scored on a draw play that tied the game at 7-7 with 7:09 in the first quarter.

The Huskers, who went on more long marches than a Boy Scout troop during the afternoon, put an 80-play, 11-play effort together to go out front by 14-7 with 2:38 left in the opening period and 48 seconds later had another tally and that was the ball game.

Despite what appeared to be an off day for him, Jerry Tagge still managed to hit 12 of 21 for 148 yards before giving way to Van Brownson in the fourth quarter.