70 at 50: Huskers' comeback jolts Jayhawks, 41-20

Editor’s note: This story appeared in the Oct. 18, 1970, editions of the Lincoln Journal and Star.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Signs around here read, "Kansas Will Be Back," some had even been changed to "Kansas Is Back," and for a few brief moments here Saturday afternoon it appeared those signs may have been 100% correct.

But after putting a scare in their 8,500 followers here in the crowd of 50,200, Nebraska showed its superiority and its right to its No. 4 national ranking with a 41-20 victory to push the Husker unbeaten string to 13 and take over sole possession of the Big Eight football lead with a 2-0 mark.

The Jayhawks needed less than three minutes to erase a 10-0 Husker lead midway in the first half after NU had threatened to make a runaway of things in the first 13 minutes.

And before things got better for the Husker forces, they got worse with the Jayhawks taking a 20-10 lead before the Nebraska Black Shirts stiffened and the offense got rolling again.

An 80-yard bomb from quarterback Van Brownson to split end Guy Ingles on the first play from scrimmage after Kansas had taken the 20-10 lead got the Huskers started again, and from that point, the NU squad began to dominate things.