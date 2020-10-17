70 at 50: Huskers' comeback jolts Jayhawks, 41-20

Editor’s note: This story appeared in the Oct. 18, 1970, editions of the Lincoln Journal and Star.
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Signs around here read, "Kansas Will Be Back," some had even been changed to "Kansas Is Back," and for a few brief moments here Saturday afternoon it appeared those signs may have been 100% correct.
But after putting a scare in their 8,500 followers here in the crowd of 50,200, Nebraska showed its superiority and its right to its No. 4 national ranking with a 41-20 victory to push the Husker unbeaten string to 13 and take over sole possession of the Big Eight football lead with a 2-0 mark.
The Jayhawks needed less than three minutes to erase a 10-0 Husker lead midway in the first half after NU had threatened to make a runaway of things in the first 13 minutes.
And before things got better for the Husker forces, they got worse with the Jayhawks taking a 20-10 lead before the Nebraska Black Shirts stiffened and the offense got rolling again.
An 80-yard bomb from quarterback Van Brownson to split end Guy Ingles on the first play from scrimmage after Kansas had taken the 20-10 lead got the Huskers started again, and from that point, the NU squad began to dominate things.
But until then, things were happening rapidly and almost too rapidly for writers to keep up with.
After the Huskers took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 17-yard drive set up a Dave Morock pass interception with Dan Schneiss going ever from the two with the game only 1:42 old and 28-yard Paul Rogers field goal with 1:22 in the opening quarter, Kansas made a move to these prophetic signs.
Kansas' Vince O'Neil, who was involved in the recruiting scandal that got Kansas State a three-year probation from the Big Eight a week ago, returned Rogers' kickoff 96 yards down the west sideline for a touchdown to make it 10-6 when Bob Helmbacher's PAT attempt was wide.
The Jayhawks then fooled Nebraska with an onside kick, recovering the ball at the (NU) 43 and going in to score in seven plays with John Riggins getting the final two yards and Helmbacher's PAT gave KU a 13-10 lead with 13:23 left in the first half.
And after forcing the Huskers to punt in four downs, Kansas put together a 68-yard drive in nine plays with Riggins and Steve Conley ripping through the proud NU Black Shirts.
Beck got the final yard with 9:28 left in the second quarter and Kansas had a 20-10 lead.
But then came the Brownson to Ingles bomb and the Black Shirts pitched a shutout the rest of the way against a high-scoring KU offense that came into the game averaging 29.8 points per game while the NU Black Shirts had given up only 10 per outing.
Brownson, who drew the starting quarterback nod after coming in during the second half last week to direct the 21-7 win over Missouri, had his best day as a Husker, getting 59 yards on the ground and hitting nine of 14 passes for 172 yards or a total offense figure of 231 yards, tossing two TD passes and running for two others.
Brownson directed an 80-yard drive late in the third quarter for a 31-20 lead that virtually sewed it up for the Huskers.
He kept the ball on the ground for all but three plays of the 13-play march, running his powerful backs behind the blocking of the likes of tackle Bob Newton, who ironically has yet to be nominated for all-American consideration by the Associated Press.
