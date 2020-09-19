70 at 50: Husker-USC tie no kissin' contest

Editor’s note: This story appeared in the Sept. 20, 1970, editions of the Lincoln Journal and Star.
LOS ANGELES— It threatened to turn into a track (meet) early in the second half and wound up in a dead heat as Southern Cal and Nebraska, two of the nation’s top-rated teams, battled to a 21-21 tie before 73,768 fans, 12,000 of them Nebraskans, here Saturday night.
Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd once described a tie game as being like kissing your sister and he was referring to the lack of emotions, but there were plenty of emotions spent here Saturday night as both teams marched and raced up and down the field, sometimes with ease and sometimes with difficulty.
But in the end it was a Nebraska defense that was supposed to be a Husker weakness that preserved the tie for the ninth-ranked team in the nation.
On three different occasions in the final five minutes the proud NU Black Shirts, lacking experience but not lacking in heart, stopped the vaunted Trojan attack.
And it took a great play by defensive backs Tom McCleveland and Jim Anderson on the final play of the game to save the tie.
With only seven seconds left, Trojan quarterback Jimmy Jones launched an aerial from the 50-yard line that was broken up at the Husker goal line by a duo of Black Shirts.
The closeness of the game was as evident in the statistics as in the final score with Southern Cal gaining 366 yards and the Huskers only one less.
The Husker Black Shirts limited Southern Cal, which had gained 485 yards rushing a week ago in a 42-21 win over Alabama, to only 175 rushing yards, but gave up 191 passing while Nebraska, led by Joe Orduna, rushed for 203 and passed for another 157.
Orduna, who gained 135 yards in 18 carries, was voted the game’s most outstanding offensive player by writers and broadcasters while USC’s Ron Ayala was named the top defensive player in a close vote over NU’s Jerry Murtaugh, captain and leader of the Black Shirts.
Nebraska had a chance to win when with, 11 minutes left in the game and leading by 21-14, Paul Rogers, the greatest field goal kicker in Nebraska history, missed a field goal attempt from the 12-yard line.
The Huskers were faced with a fourth and one at the USC six and Rogers came in for what was a little more than an extra point attempt. But the snap from center was low and Rogers’ kick sailed wide to the right of the goal posts.
Southern Cal then marched from its own 20 in 12 plays for the tying touchdown with 6:44 left in the game.
After that, the defenses of both teams went to work in earnest with Nebraska punting to the Trojans with 4:47 to go.
But the Husker Black Shirts stopped the Trojans with Murtaugh and Bob Terrio stopping Clarence David on a fourth and one at the Husker 49.
Nebraska took over with 2:51 left, but with a fourth and four at the USC 45, Nebraska chose to punt with only 1:23 to play.
Again the NU Black Shirts responded and stopped Southern Cal at its own 33, forcing them to punt. On the next play, NU quarterback Jerry Tagge, who hit 11 of 17 passes for 140 yards, threw his third interception of the game and the Husker hopes of winning were dead with seven seconds to go.
But Southern Cal had one last chance from the 50 and that’s when Anderson and McClelland came up with the final big play of the game for the Black Shirts.
The Huskers never trailed in the contest and the game was tied at 7-7, 14-14 and the final 21-21.
