70 at 50: Husker-USC tie no kissin' contest

The closeness of the game was as evident in the statistics as in the final score with Southern Cal gaining 366 yards and the Huskers only one less.

The Husker Black Shirts limited Southern Cal, which had gained 485 yards rushing a week ago in a 42-21 win over Alabama, to only 175 rushing yards, but gave up 191 passing while Nebraska, led by Joe Orduna, rushed for 203 and passed for another 157.

Orduna, who gained 135 yards in 18 carries, was voted the game’s most outstanding offensive player by writers and broadcasters while USC’s Ron Ayala was named the top defensive player in a close vote over NU’s Jerry Murtaugh, captain and leader of the Black Shirts.

Nebraska had a chance to win when with, 11 minutes left in the game and leading by 21-14, Paul Rogers, the greatest field goal kicker in Nebraska history, missed a field goal attempt from the 12-yard line.

The Huskers were faced with a fourth and one at the USC six and Rogers came in for what was a little more than an extra point attempt. But the snap from center was low and Rogers’ kick sailed wide to the right of the goal posts.

Southern Cal then marched from its own 20 in 12 plays for the tying touchdown with 6:44 left in the game.