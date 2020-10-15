70 at 50: Husker historian Jacobsen explains the 'emotion' behind listening to 1970 NU football games

In a world dominated by screens — small screens, big screens, larger-than-life screens— sometimes it is better to listen.

I know, it sounds crazy. Why listen to something, anything, when you can see it, right in front of your face?

"You get more caught up in the emotion," says Husker historian Paul Jacobsen of listening to a game on the radio. "You have to pay attention. Also, it's really all we had was the radio back then.

"If you wanted to follow Husker football, you were listening to the radio."

OK, so that's one reason. There was no other choice "back then" — or more specifically, during the 1970 Nebraska football season, which culminated in the program's first-ever title and catapulted the Huskers into a national powerhouse.

Jacobsen, who manages Husker Tapes, has an unrivaled collection of radio broadcasts of vintage NU football games. Not just the defining games, such as the Game of the Century in 1971 or any of the various bowl games, but the oft-forgotten contests that quietly play a part in each special season.

Not surprisingly, the 1970 tapes have a heightened replay value.