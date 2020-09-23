70 at 50: How stacked was Nebraska's defensive line in 1970? The two-deep at left tackle tells the story

The Outland is a part of Nebraska’s football tradition now, with Nebraska players winning the award a record nine times. But the award wasn’t on the players' radar before Jacobson won in ’71.

“Before the Oklahoma game they found out, so (defensive line coach Monte Kiffin) called me at night at my apartment and told me that I won the Outland Trophy and we didn’t have any idea what the hell the Outland Trophy was,” Jacobson said. “I said, 'Spell it for me. What the hell is it?' Because we had never won it, so nobody knew what it was.”

Jacobson was presented the award during a Nebraska basketball game.

Kiffin had already worked his way up the coaching ranks less than 10 years after his playing career at Nebraska ended in 1963. Kiffin would go on to coach in the NFL for many years. The 80-year-old Kiffin is still working in football, on the staff at Ole Miss where his son, Lane, is head coach.

"(Kiffin) was nuts," Jacobson said. "One of the things we did every fall camp was we did grass drills, where you’d run in place and then go down and hit your gut and then bounce back up. And you’d try to add some, and set a record for the next year. And at the end he would get out in front and do them with us. It would about kill him every year, but hell, he’d do it."

