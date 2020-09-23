70 at 50: How stacked was Nebraska's defensive line in 1970? The two-deep at left tackle tells the story

How good was the Nebraska football team’s defensive line during the 1970 national championship season?
At the left tackle position, both the regular starter (Larry Jacobson) and backup (Rich Glover) were future Outland Trophy winners.
That good.
The D-line group, of course, helped Nebraska to an 11-0-1 record that season and the first of Nebraska’s five national championships.
Some of the other key players on that line were lefts ends John Adkins and John Hyland; middle guard Ed Periard; right tackle Dave Walline; and right ends Willie Harper and John Pitts.
Walline and Periard earned all-conference honors.
In the third game of the season, a 28-0 shutout against Army, the Black Knights couldn’t even manage to rush for 20 yards against the Huskers.
Nebraska led the Big Eight in rushing yards allowed per game (145) and scoring defense (16.1).
Mike Beran, a backup Nebraska offensive linemen on the 1970 team, said it was "murderers' row" practicing against the Husker defensive line that year. He says it’s remarkable that from that group came two Outland winners, the award that goes to the best interior linemen in the country on either offense or defense.
“When you first are done with football, you think, 'These guys are really good,'" Beran said. "But then pretty soon after 30, 40, 50 years you think, 'Wow, those guys were good.' They played in the pros and they were All-Americans and Outland Trophy winners.”
Glover was the starter at left tackle for the first game of the 1970 season because Jacobson was coming off surgery on his knee.
“I didn’t practice spring ball because my knee was all whacked out,” Jacobson said this week. “I came back in the fall, and it took me a week or two to get in the starting lineup.”
Jacobson still had a great season, with 37 solo tackles and 17 assisted, including 12 tackles for a loss of 93 yards.
After Jacobson got back in the starting lineup, he didn’t come out of the game much.
“The only time I remember coming out was when we played Minnesota up there and they ran a sweep toward my side and I missed the tackle and (coach Bob Devaney) pulled me out of the game and when I came out he grabbed me by the face mask and pulled (my helmet down) and started screaming at me and put Glover in for that series,” Jacobson said. “And after that series I went back in and I didn’t miss any tackles after that.”
The next season Glover moved to middle guard, setting up an impressive stretch when Nebraska players won the Outland Trophy in back-to-back years. Jacobson won in 1971, and Glover in ’72.
The Outland is a part of Nebraska’s football tradition now, with Nebraska players winning the award a record nine times. But the award wasn’t on the players' radar before Jacobson won in ’71.
“Before the Oklahoma game they found out, so (defensive line coach Monte Kiffin) called me at night at my apartment and told me that I won the Outland Trophy and we didn’t have any idea what the hell the Outland Trophy was,” Jacobson said. “I said, 'Spell it for me. What the hell is it?' Because we had never won it, so nobody knew what it was.”
Jacobson was presented the award during a Nebraska basketball game.
Kiffin had already worked his way up the coaching ranks less than 10 years after his playing career at Nebraska ended in 1963. Kiffin would go on to coach in the NFL for many years. The 80-year-old Kiffin is still working in football, on the staff at Ole Miss where his son, Lane, is head coach.
"(Kiffin) was nuts," Jacobson said. "One of the things we did every fall camp was we did grass drills, where you’d run in place and then go down and hit your gut and then bounce back up. And you’d try to add some, and set a record for the next year. And at the end he would get out in front and do them with us. It would about kill him every year, but hell, he’d do it."
