70 at 50: Halftime pep talk gives Cornhuskers a boost vs. Army

Editor’s note: This story appeared in the Sept. 27, 1970, editions of the Lincoln Journal and Star.

Fiery dressing room pep talks are supposed to be something you only see in the movies these days and Nebraska coach Bob Devaney tried to play down the role of such a halftime visit with his players, but the NU gridders were talking about it after their 28-0 victory over Army Saturday afternoon.

"Coach Devaney got us fired up at the half," quarterback Jerry Tagge pointed out. "He had a few things to (say to) us."

"Coach Devaney gave us a good talking to at halftime," flanker Johnny Rodgers added. "And we know what he meant. He talked to us about not taking a team seriously enough and said he could see it coming all week."

Devaney preferred to speak of it in terms of a technical discussion, explaining, "I don't think I saw a letdown coming, but I was afraid we weren't going to be able to pick up some of their stunts.

"It was a very frustrating first half. Army is the type of team that has always given us trouble through the years. We get guys big enough to handle big teams, then we have trouble with the small, quick teams."

Tagge admitted that part of the halftime discussion did deal with techniques.