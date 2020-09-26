70 at 50: Halftime pep talk gives Cornhuskers a boost vs. Army

Editor’s note: This story appeared in the Sept. 27, 1970, editions of the Lincoln Journal and Star.
Fiery dressing room pep talks are supposed to be something you only see in the movies these days and Nebraska coach Bob Devaney tried to play down the role of such a halftime visit with his players, but the NU gridders were talking about it after their 28-0 victory over Army Saturday afternoon.
"Coach Devaney got us fired up at the half," quarterback Jerry Tagge pointed out. "He had a few things to (say to) us."
"Coach Devaney gave us a good talking to at halftime," flanker Johnny Rodgers added. "And we know what he meant. He talked to us about not taking a team seriously enough and said he could see it coming all week."
Devaney preferred to speak of it in terms of a technical discussion, explaining, "I don't think I saw a letdown coming, but I was afraid we weren't going to be able to pick up some of their stunts.
"It was a very frustrating first half. Army is the type of team that has always given us trouble through the years. We get guys big enough to handle big teams, then we have trouble with the small, quick teams."
Tagge admitted that part of the halftime discussion did deal with techniques.
"Offensively, we were very erratic and just couldn't seem to get a sustained drive going. But the second half we came at ’em a little better about what they were doing on defense. The coaches showed us some things on the blackboard."
But the Husker quarterback admitted that part of the Husker offensive problem might have been a combination of taking Army too lightly and the Cadets being fired up for the contest.
"I think we learned a lesson today," he pointed out. "I think we may been thinking about a Big Eight championship already and we learned we can't do that.
"I think we got those ideas out of our head today and now we're ready to play each game as it comes."
Tagge promised that Minnesota, this week's foe, would not be taken lightly. "They beat Ohio bad today and when a team can hold Missouri scoreless in the first half, we're not going to take them lightly.
"I think the Minnesota team might be the best Minnesota team Nebraska has had to play.
Tagge was enthusiastic about the play of the Husker defense that kept them in the game until the offense could get moving.
Another player happy with the defensive effort was Dave Morock, the Husker monster man who claimed, "That defensive line of ours made playing pass defense easy today because of the rush they were putting on the passer.
"Those people we've got up front are getting experience and gaining more confidence. They're starting to go after people."
This year's defense has now given up 11 points per game in the first three, but (defensive lineman Ed) Periard points out, "We've got some good teams yet to play."
Even while the offense was having problems in the first half, Morock said he and his defensive mates were confident the offense would begin scoring points soon.
"We felt we had to give our offense a chance to get rolling," he pointed out. "Sometimes, it takes an offense longer to get moving than it does a defense."
