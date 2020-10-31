 Skip to main content
70 at 50: Guy Ingles left Huskers with more than just storied career: 'It's how I met my wife'
topical

  • Updated
Guy Ingles

Former Husker football player Guy Ingles, seen here outside his Omaha home, was instrumental in helping Nebraska win the 1970 championship.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Guy Ingles, ever a humble man, says joining Nebraska football in 1968 wasn't as much of a decision as it was a simple reality. 

"I had some mail from some small schools," he says. "I didn't take any other visits … that (Nebraska) is where I was going to go."

Decision or not, the gratitude Ingles expresses about landing at the state's flagship university is wholesome. He's genuine — and 50 years after his senior year, he's in a position to reflect on what being a Husker means to him.

Sure, it offered a springboard into a football coaching career and everlasting lore among some of the nation's most diehard fans. But he first points down a road that has nothing to do with touchdowns, catches or wins. 

He's emotional.

"It's how I met my wife," Ingles said. "If I hadn't finished up (my education) I may not have ever met her. Two daughters. Tom (Osborne) was like a father figure, and still is."

***

Ingles was born in Los Angeles, but his father's job at Merrill Lynch forced the family to move to New York City. In 1962, before ninth grade, the Ingles family took on Omaha.

Ingles wasn't the only figure from Nebraska football's 1970 national title winning team to move to the Cornhusker State in 1962, either. 

"I moved here the same year as Bob Devaney," Ingles, who still lives in Omaha, said. "So we are both lucky."

Ingles didn't play organized football until his freshman year of high school at Omaha Westside. His frame didn't exactly lend itself to the sport — he says he was about 5-foot-5 and 116 pounds entering high school.

But he could catch. And "Guy The Fly" could run. Better yet, he could make people miss. He led Westside to a state title in 1966, and not long after, he had Cletus Fisher and Osborne at his family home, scholarship offer in tow. 

"I'd had a really good game against (Omaha) Tech and I think there were two Nebraska coaches at that game looking at people from Tech," Ingles said. "We beat them 46-6, and I think that is where the offer came from."

Guy Ingles

Guy Ingles scores one of his two touchdowns against Colorado on Oct. 31, 1970, in Boulder, Colo.

Ingles burst onto the college football scene as a sophomore in 1968 when he returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown in a statement 22-6 win against Colorado in Boulder. He always did play well against the Buffaloes. In fact, three of his 12 career touchdowns came against the Huskers' longtime conference foe. 

The 1970 installment of Nebraska-Colorado offered one of Ingles' most impressive performances in a Nebraska uniform. He caught two long touchdown passes in the first quarter as the Huskers cruised to a 29-13 Halloween victory. Better yet, his personal cheering section was full of welcome faces.

"My folks both graduated from Colorado and my grandparents were still living there at the time," Ingles said. "It was great to have them at the game. And by that part in the season, we had a feeling we were kind of rolling."

Ingles ended his Nebraska career with 80 receptions, and on that crisp day at Folsom Field he became the program's all-time reception leader. To this day, he remains in the top 20 on the list. 

As an L.A. boy, a lifetime in Husker red likely was never the first choice. Or second. Or … OK, you get it. Ingles' affinity for NU began taking shape in 1963, when Ingles and his father started regularly attending home games at Memorial Stadium with his father's season tickets he inherited from work.

"In 1963, ’64 and ’65, we went to home games a fair bit of the time," Ingles said. "Just me and my dad. So that was kind of cool." 

Ingles was on the field for some of the program's most defining moments — the Orange Bowl in 1971 at the top of that list. He witnessed others in person, such as a 29-20 win against Oklahoma in 1963, the day after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. 

He still has the very same season tickets.

"I came back to Nebraska in 1982 after being gone for three years and I never let the tickets go," Ingles said. "Then when I came back, we got the tickets and we've been going ever since.

"I have four tickets now, so we all (his wife and two daughters) get to go."

Ingles bounced around with a few NFL teams following his playing career at Nebraska. Soon after, he returned to Lincoln as a graduate assistant, helping out with the freshman team and later taking the reins of that squad. He coached in some capacity for the Huskers from 1972-1979 before moving on.

He went to North Texas State with Jerry Moore for a year. Then he joined Monte Kiffin in North Carolina for two seasons. After that, he moved back to Omaha, where he spent the brunt of his professional life in the financial advisory business.

There's no question, Ingles' biggest takeaway from his time as a Husker is his family. The best moments are when the two intertwine, such as when he's out for dinner with his wife and daughters, and a NU fan recognizes him.

"It's pretty important to me and my family," Ingles says, and you can feel him smiling as he tells the story on the phone. "I come out of a restaurant signing an autograph and my daughter looks up at her mom and said, 'Is Dad famous?'"

She replied, "Not to us."

50 of the greatest moments in Husker football history

Tags

