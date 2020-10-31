70 at 50: Guy Ingles left Huskers with more than just storied career: 'It's how I met my wife'

"I came back to Nebraska in 1982 after being gone for three years and I never let the tickets go," Ingles said. "Then when I came back, we got the tickets and we've been going ever since.

"I have four tickets now, so we all (his wife and two daughters) get to go."

Ingles bounced around with a few NFL teams following his playing career at Nebraska. Soon after, he returned to Lincoln as a graduate assistant, helping out with the freshman team and later taking the reins of that squad. He coached in some capacity for the Huskers from 1972-1979 before moving on.

He went to North Texas State with Jerry Moore for a year. Then he joined Monte Kiffin in North Carolina for two seasons. After that, he moved back to Omaha, where he spent the brunt of his professional life in the financial advisory business.

There's no question, Ingles' biggest takeaway from his time as a Husker is his family. The best moments are when the two intertwine, such as when he's out for dinner with his wife and daughters, and a NU fan recognizes him.