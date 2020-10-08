70 at 50: Freshman team in ’69 showed that special seasons could be coming

After having 6-4 records in 1967 and ’68, the varsity team went 9-2 in 1969. That, along with what Rodgers was seeing on the freshman team, made him feel good about the season.

“Half of our freshman team were guys that transitioned up to the varsity,” Rodgers said. “Willie Harper was there, Daryl White, Glover was there. We had a lot of guys that were on the freshman team that we knew we were going to need to fill those gaps. And it was very encouraging that in 1969, my freshman year, that (the varsity) won the Big Eight Conference championship and that led us right into being confident that we could win the national championship.”

At the end of the freshman season there was a scrimmage between the freshman team and the varsity scout team, which included some of the ’68 freshman team, according to Mike Beran, an offensive lineman for the Huskers at the time.

“That’s when I knew we had something going,” Beran said. “I was on the 1969 scout squad, and at the end of the year we played the ’69 freshman team with Johnny Rodgers, Daryl White, John Dutton, Monte Johnson, and Richie Glover, of course. It exuded talent. They had a ton of talent. Well, we just beat the snot out of them, the redshirts did. So that indicated to me that there was some talent in those two squads, the scout team and the freshmen.