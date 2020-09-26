70 at 50: 'Fast Eddie' Periard was one of early walk-on success stories

“Everything was against him. He was so little,” Murtaugh said. “But he was so driven, and he was so quick. And every game, he’s playing against centers that are 6-2 to 6-4, 235 to 250. And he’s 195 pounds. And he’s beating them all. He was so much quicker.”

In his final college game, Periard and Nebraska played LSU in the Orange Bowl. Before Nebraska’s game that day, No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Ohio State both lost their bowl games, leaving the door open for No. 3 Nebraska to win the national championship.

On the bus ride to the game, Periard learned that the top two teams lost and was so excited that he stood up on the bus and wanted to be let out so he could run the rest of the way to the stadium. His teammates told him to sit down.

“He says, ‘I can’t, I can’t! We got a shot at winning this!’” Murtaugh said.

Periard had seven solo tackles as the Huskers beat LSU 17-12 that evening and won the national title.

While he was still in college, Periard had lined up a job to return home to Michigan and be a teacher and coach. He was the defensive coordinator for Arthur Hill High School when the team was undefeated and unscored against in 1973. He would practice against his players without any pads and end up with his arms bruised.