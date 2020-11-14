70 at 50: Dickey turns purple under NU power, 51-13

Editor’s note: This story appeared in the Nov. 15, 1970, editions of the Lincoln Journal and Star.

Kansas State, which has seen its dreams turn into nightmares all season, suffered through its biggest nightmare of the year at Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon as Nebraska whipped the Wildcats, 51-13, to clinch at least a tie for the Big Eight title, their sixth in the last eight years.

And the biggest victim of the nightmarish afternoon was white-shod K-State quarterback Lynn Dickey, who saw seven of his passes intercepted by the Husker Black Shirts for a Nebraska record, topping the six picked off by NU defenders in last winter's Sun Bowl against Georgia.

Two of them were stolen by Bill Kosch, who boosted his Big Eight-leading total to seven, and three by Joe Blahak, tying a Nebraska record set by Dana Stephenson a year ago against Colorado.

Another was grabbed by Dave Morock, who returned it 43 yards for a touchdown that made the score 50-7 before Paul Rogers booted his sixth extra point of the game to wrap up the Husker scoring with 12:53 left in the contest and NU coach Bob Devaney turned things over to the reserves, who gave up the final K-State tally.