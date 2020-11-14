 Skip to main content
70 at 50: Dickey turns purple under NU power, 51-13
70 at 50: Dickey turns purple under NU power, 51-13

Editor’s note: This story appeared in the Nov. 15, 1970, editions of the Lincoln Journal and Star.

Kansas State, which has seen its dreams turn into nightmares all season, suffered through its biggest nightmare of the year at Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon as Nebraska whipped the Wildcats, 51-13, to clinch at least a tie for the Big Eight title, their sixth in the last eight years.

And the biggest victim of the nightmarish afternoon was white-shod K-State quarterback Lynn Dickey, who saw seven of his passes intercepted by the Husker Black Shirts for a Nebraska record, topping the six picked off by NU defenders in last winter's Sun Bowl against Georgia.

Two of them were stolen by Bill Kosch, who boosted his Big Eight-leading total to seven, and three by Joe Blahak, tying a Nebraska record set by Dana Stephenson a year ago against Colorado.

Another was grabbed by Dave Morock, who returned it 43 yards for a touchdown that made the score 50-7 before Paul Rogers booted his sixth extra point of the game to wrap up the Husker scoring with 12:53 left in the contest and NU coach Bob Devaney turned things over to the reserves, who gave up the final K-State tally.

Dickey, who holds every Big Eight passing record, wound up with 22 of 47, below the 50 percent mark, and 255 yards while Nebraska's Jerry Tagge hit 13 of 19, well above 50 percent, for 162 yards and one touchdown, a 12-yarder to Dan Schneiss with 58 seconds left in the third quarter that put the Huskers ahead 36-7.

It was Tagge's 10th touchdown pass of the season, giving him the Husker record for TD passes on one season that he had shared with Fran Nagle of the 1950 team going into the game.

This was the season Kansas State has been pointing for since Vince Gibson took the coaching job there four years ago. The Wildcats went into this campaign with dreams of getting their first league title since 1934 when they won the Big Six crown and a postseason bowl game.

The Big East faculty representatives dashed Kansas State's bowl hopes by slapping them with a three-year probation a month ago.

But the Wildcats came into Saturday's game with a 5-1 Big Eight record and their dream of at least a share of the league title still alive.

Nebraska turned that dream into a nightmare early in the contest, scoring on its first play from scrimmage and taking a 14-0 first-quarter lead and a 21-7 halftime advantage.

The plot for the K-State nightmare was set early when Nebraska linebacker and co-captain Jerry Murtaugh picked off Dickey's first pass of the afternoon and carried it back 25 yards to the K-State 30.

Then on Nebraska's first offensive play, sophomore Johnny Rodgers took an inside handoff from Tagge and squirted 30 yards for the score with on 2:12 gone in the game.

The Husker Black Shirt defensive unit was so superb that it allowed the visitors only one first down in the first quarter and they gave Kansas State that one by jumping offside.

The 51 points was against a Wildcat team that came into the game with the best record in the Big Eight in defense against scoring, having given up only 14.9 points per game in the nine previous outings.

While the Huskers sewed up at least a share of the Big Eight title and likely made the Huskers No. 1 on the list of selection committees from the three major bowls — Cotton, Orange and Sugar — they still must defeat Oklahoma, which came from behind to score a 28-24 win over Kansas Saturday, in Lincoln to win the championship outright.

