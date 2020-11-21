70 at 50: Cornhuskers survive Sooner scare, 28-21

Oklahoma took possession on its own 29 when Paul Rogers’ bid for a clinching field goal from 27 yards sailed outside the right upright.

Cornhusker middle guard Ed Periard broke through to spill Sooner quarterback Jack Mildren for a 4-yard loss on the first play, but his big effort was wiped out as the Cornhuskers were detected holding at the 25. That gave Oklahoma the ball at their own 40 with 1:15 remaining.

Mildren, who had directed a well-conceived ground attack which ripped the Nebraska defense for 276 yards, didn’t have time to do anything but put the ball in the air.

He nibbled away with short pitches and one run to move the Sooners to the Nebraska 32 with 37 seconds left. Everything finally boiled down to a fourth-and-5 bid from the Nebraska 27 with just five seconds left.

Mildren called on ex-high school teammate Jon Harrison for a deep pattern over the middle. Harrison went up amidst three Cornhuskers — Bill Kosch, Joe Blahak and Dave Morock — in a giant tangle of arms and legs. The ball was tipped up and Anderson came across from his corner position to grab it on the run.

It was his second interception of the day and the third by the Cornhuskers, who established a new team and Big Eight record of 30 interceptions for the year.