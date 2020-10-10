70 at 50: Cornhuskers open title DEFENSE, 21-7 over Missouri

"We're fortunate that your young backs are getting by and in the process are learning a lot. This week, for instance, we've got to face a fine run-pass threat in that guy (Dan) Heck from Kansas.

"We may not be any better defensively than we were last year, but I think we're as good. This defensive unit does a fine job of pursing and that prevents long runs."

Offensively, the Huskers made some halftime adjustments that made the running game go in the second half.

"Mainly we tried to quit doing some things that we were doing in the first half," Devaney explained. "We weren't able to protect our passer well enough, so we cut down on our passing plays.

"And we tried to develop a better running the second half. Missouri was playing so many men up close that we thought we might be able to pop somebody loose and Joe Orduna's 41-yard run helped."

That run set up the Huskers' go-ahead touchdown.

"But they never got easy to run against," Devaney added. "And I think it hurt them when they got some key people injured in the game."

The Huskers were able to move the ball well on the ground early in the game, then switched to more of a passing attack in the second quarter.