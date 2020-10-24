70 at 50: Cornhuskers Bowl Over Cowboys, 65-31

Paul Rogers missed the extra point for the first time this season and while folks were shaking their heads over that misfortune, Oklahoma State’s Dick Graham took Rogers’ ensuing kickoff at the two-yard line and skittered 98 yards for a tying touchdown. Uwe Pruss then gave the Cowboys a 7-6 lead with his conversion.

It was like waving a red flag in front of a snorting bull.

The Cornhuskers were forced to punt from their own 49 on their second possession. For an instant it looked like it was a replay of last week’s Kansas game as Oklahoma State’s Tony Pounds hit tight end Tom Dearinger for 15 yards and sent Bobby Cole over left guard for 13 yards on the Cowboys’ first two plays.

From that point on, it was all Nebraska. Tackle Larry Jacobson made the first of his seven unassisted stops to halt Cole for a one-yard gain on the next play and defensive ends Willie Harper and John Adkins collaborated on a forceful blitz of Pounds as he dropped back to throw on second down.

Harper got a hand on the ball and deflected it into the hands of the onrushing Adkins. The 6-3, 222-pound junior showed some of his old prep track talent as he fielded the ball on the Oklahoma State 37 and raced into the end zone ahead of a pack of white-shirted pursuers.