70 at 50: Blahak had knack for making plays and laughter

Former Nebraska defensive back Joe Blahak had a knack for making plays, but it was something else Blahak did that helped the Huskers en route to a 1970 national championship.

The play and mentality of Blahak, who passed away in April 2016, was infectious, including when he led the Husker defense with three of its seven interceptions against Kansas State in a 51-13 triumph in 1970. He also led the Huskers in laughs.

"Joe was, I called him the entertainer of the defense, and they called him 'Airhead,' too," former Nebraska defensive back Bill Kosch said. "He always had something crazy to say or do. He could imitate things so well and different people.

"It was another way of keeping us loose, but of the four defensive backs, he was the most talented. He played on sheer talent (and) reaction. Jimmy (Anderson), I and Dave Mason, we were all math majors so we thought we had a different mindset. Calculate the most advantageous place to be or alignment; play the percentages. Joe was just raw, he'd play his guy and eat ’em up."