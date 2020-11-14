 Skip to main content
70 at 50: Blahak had knack for making plays and laughter
Former Nebraska defensive back Joe Blahak had a knack for making plays, but it was something else Blahak did that helped the Huskers en route to a 1970 national championship.

The play and mentality of Blahak, who passed away in April 2016, was infectious, including when he led the Husker defense with three of its seven interceptions against Kansas State in a 51-13 triumph in 1970. He also led the Huskers in laughs.

"Joe was, I called him the entertainer of the defense, and they called him 'Airhead,' too," former Nebraska defensive back Bill Kosch said. "He always had something crazy to say or do. He could imitate things so well and different people.

"It was another way of keeping us loose, but of the four defensive backs, he was the most talented. He played on sheer talent (and) reaction. Jimmy (Anderson), I and Dave Mason, we were all math majors so we thought we had a different mindset. Calculate the most advantageous place to be or alignment; play the percentages. Joe was just raw, he'd play his guy and eat ’em up."

There are many stories of the Columbus Scotus product over the years — from turning down an offer to play for Notre Dame because his high school sweetheart and future wife, Diane, was attending Nebraska, to Husker play-by-play announcer Lyell Bremser saying the fabled words, "Man, woman and child did that put ’em in the aisles. Johnny 'The Jet' Rodgers just tore ’em loose from their shoes."

It was Blahak's block on the Oklahoma 34-yard line in the "Game of the Century" in 1971 that helped Rodgers complete one of Nebraska's most historic plays.

But in the huddles and practice, Blahak had a way of saying the right thing at the right time, especially when coach Bob Devaney was calling people over.

"He used to do this Donald Duck impression," former Nebraska offensive lineman Mike Beran said. "He used to talk like Donald Duck all the time and it was uproariously funny. A lot of times in a tense-filled situation he would talk like that and loosen everyone up.

"(Blahak) would always be doing that at the end of practice. Coach Devaney would be calling us over, and he'd be doing his Donald Duck imitation. It was funny."

The three interceptions against Kansas State is still a school record for a single game. Three other Huskers have achieved the same feat (Dana Stephenson vs. Colorado, 1969; Ric Lindquist vs. Kansas State, 1971; Matt O'Hanlon vs. Oklahoma, 2009).

Football News named Blahak a second-team All-American in 1970, and he also took home Big Eight player of the week honors after the Kansas State game. He added six unassisted tackles and 116 return yards on his picks, including one for 53 yards.

Blahak finished with 66 tackles in 1970, turning in six interceptions to finish second to Kosch's seven.

