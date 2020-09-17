70 at 50: Bill Kosch was part of two national championship teams, but his favorite came later

“I was just lucky enough to have one (son) on three,” Bill said. “It is good fun and I wish more fathers could have sons that could say that besides me and Jesse.”

Although Bill has claim to the first-ever Nebraska national championship, Jesse and the Huskers' 1995 championship over Miami marks his favorite of all time.

“It wasn’t just my son,” Bill said. “It was Tom Osborne and all the work he put in, finally breaking through on enemy territory in the Orange Bowl. It was just wonderful. That is my favorite game of all the Nebraska games for Osborne. When they beat Miami in Miami with Warren Sapp and all those guys; they were dead meat in the fourth quarter.

“I loved it. I could watch that game over and over and that set the tone for the next four years; ’96 was kind of a downer. They only went 11-2. Those are special years, you know?”

But as much as Nebraska paved the college football landscape through the 1990s, Bill helped the Huskers, along with a little help set the foundation in Nebraska's first national title.

Unbeaten LSU and Ohio State both lost bowl games, and Nebraska defeated LSU 17-12 in the Orange Bowl to claim the top spot in 1970.