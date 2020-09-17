70 at 50: Bill Kosch was part of two national championship teams, but his favorite came later

This season marks the 50th anniversary of the first of five national championships for the Nebraska football program. Led by Bob Devaney, the Huskers defeated LSU in the Orange Bowl to cap an 11-0-1 season. The Journal Star will continue to look back at the 1970 Huskers, telling untold stories, catching up with former players and more.
***
There is just something about having the first, being the first and helping father one of Nebraska’s greatest reigns in college football.
Bill Kosch, a cornerback, was part of Nebraska’s first national championship in 1970, and he helped claimed a second in 1971. Years down the road, Bill’s son Jesse, a punter, was part of the Huskers' titles in 1994, 1995 and 1997.
Jesse may have more titles than his father, but Bill can always claim taking the first.
“Every time we would go to a function with Big Red fans or something, (Jesse) would always indicate he has three rings,” Bill said. “I always told him rings three, four and five were never worth as much as ring number one and two. We showed him how to do it. You can only be the first one once.”
Joe Blahak (1970-71) and son Chad ('94-95) share four national title rings at Nebraska. Jerry List ('70-71) and son Gregg (95-97) also share four national titles. Both Joe and Jerry have since died.
“I was just lucky enough to have one (son) on three,” Bill said. “It is good fun and I wish more fathers could have sons that could say that besides me and Jesse.”
Although Bill has claim to the first-ever Nebraska national championship, Jesse and the Huskers' 1995 championship over Miami marks his favorite of all time.
“It wasn’t just my son,” Bill said. “It was Tom Osborne and all the work he put in, finally breaking through on enemy territory in the Orange Bowl. It was just wonderful. That is my favorite game of all the Nebraska games for Osborne. When they beat Miami in Miami with Warren Sapp and all those guys; they were dead meat in the fourth quarter.
“I loved it. I could watch that game over and over and that set the tone for the next four years; ’96 was kind of a downer. They only went 11-2. Those are special years, you know?”
But as much as Nebraska paved the college football landscape through the 1990s, Bill helped the Huskers, along with a little help set the foundation in Nebraska's first national title.
Unbeaten LSU and Ohio State both lost bowl games, and Nebraska defeated LSU 17-12 in the Orange Bowl to claim the top spot in 1970.
President Richard M. Nixon flew to Lincoln and presented the Huskers with a plaque that read: "'The University of Nebraska, 1970 Football Team … Champions of the Big 8 Conference … Victors in the 1971 Orange Bowl … The Associated Press … NUMBER ONE TEAM IN THE NATION…’ Thank you, Mr. President!”
In that season, Bill Kosch led the Big Eight with seven interceptions, while Blahak added seven after the Huskers lost eight of 11 starters from the 1969 defense.
Nebraska opened with a 36-12 victory over Wake Forest before tying USC 21-21 at the L.A. Coliseum.
“After that, it just seemed practice was always harder than any of the games,” Bill said. “It felt like Saturday was your day off. I mean we just started kicking the s--- out of everybody and it wasn’t a contest.”
In 1970, Kosch earned All-Big Eight honors his junior season after recording 47 tackles, 27 unassisted, and made seven interceptions. He added two punt returns of 19 yards and had two pass breakups. He was an Academic All-American in 1971.
