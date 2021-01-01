70 at 50: A toast to the first national champions, and the wild New Year's Day capped by locker-room champagne

LSU recovered another Nebraska fumble with 52 ticks remaining. A play later, however, Nebraska linebacker Bob Terrio picked off a pass.

Tagge took two knees. Ballgame.

"The Cornhusker locker room was sheer delirium," the sixth paragraph read in the next day's Lincoln Evening Journal.

Devaney's bunch and an entire state had to wait, though. The final Associated Press Top 25 poll was not set to be released until Jan. 5, four days after the final results. That didn't stop the Cornhuskers from making a logical case.

"Even the pope would have to vote us No. 1," Devaney famously said to a question about if Notre Dame might get the nod after knocking off Texas.

If the Cornhuskers didn't have the pope's blessing, they had one from LSU coach Charlie McClendon. His Tigers lost to Notre Dame 3-0 on Nov. 21.

"In my mind, there's no double who's No. 1, it's Nebraska," he said after the Orange Bowl. "We played them both, lost to them both. Nebraska is No. 1."

Still, Devaney, the players and a state full of buzzing, passionate fans had to patiently wait.

From the Jan. 5 Lincoln newspaper: