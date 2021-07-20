 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 players from Nebraska's 1971 title-winning team to be inducted into NU football's hall of fame
0 Comments
topical

6 players from Nebraska's 1971 title-winning team to be inducted into NU football's hall of fame

  • Updated
  • 0
1972 season: Orange Bowl

Bob Devaney is carried off the field by Randy Borg (19), Jerry List (85), Mike Beran (62) and John Kinsel (27) after the Huskers won the Orange Bowl in 1971 in Miami. 

 Journal Star archives

Trev Alberts is announced as the University of Nebraska's athletic director on July 14, 2021.

The 2021 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame class, comprised of six players from the title-winning 1971 team, will be recognized on the weekend of Sept. 10.

The inductees are defensive end John Adkins, center Doug Dumler, defensive tackle Bill Janssen, tight end Jerry List, monster back Dave Mason and offensive guard Keith Wortman.

The 1971 team captured the Huskers' second straight national title with a 38-6 win against Alabama in the Orange Bowl. That season also featured a 35-31 Husker win against Oklahoma in the Game of the Century.

The class will be officially inducted at a Sept. 10 banquet in Lincoln before a ceremony during Nebraska's home game against Buffalo the following day.

Here is more on each member of the class.

John Adkins (1968-71): A three-year letterwinner, Adkins punctuated a stellar career with 41 tackles (10 for loss) in his senior season. 

Doug Dumler (1970-72): A three-year starter, Dumler anchored the Huskers' offensive line and went on to play five seasons in the NFL.

Bill Janssen (1969-72): He played defensive end, offensive guard, center and defensive tackle as a Husker. 

Jerry List (1970-72): One of the conference's most productive tight ends for three straight seasons, List finished his career with 67 receptions. He died in 1993.

Dave Mason (1969-72): Mason had a knack for the end zone, returning three interceptions for touchdowns during the 1971 title run. 

Keith Wortman (1970-71): A key member on Nebraska's back-to-back title-winning teams, Wortman played 10 seasons in the NFL.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian Paralympic athlete hopes to inspire peers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News