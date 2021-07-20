6 players from Nebraska's 1971 title-winning team to be inducted into NU football's hall of fame

The 2021 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame class, comprised of six players from the title-winning 1971 team, will be recognized on the weekend of Sept. 10.

The inductees are defensive end John Adkins, center Doug Dumler, defensive tackle Bill Janssen, tight end Jerry List, monster back Dave Mason and offensive guard Keith Wortman.

The 1971 team captured the Huskers' second straight national title with a 38-6 win against Alabama in the Orange Bowl. That season also featured a 35-31 Husker win against Oklahoma in the Game of the Century.

The class will be officially inducted at a Sept. 10 banquet in Lincoln before a ceremony during Nebraska's home game against Buffalo the following day.

Here is more on each member of the class.

John Adkins (1968-71): A three-year letterwinner, Adkins punctuated a stellar career with 41 tackles (10 for loss) in his senior season.

Doug Dumler (1970-72): A three-year starter, Dumler anchored the Huskers' offensive line and went on to play five seasons in the NFL.

Bill Janssen (1969-72): He played defensive end, offensive guard, center and defensive tackle as a Husker.