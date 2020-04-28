5 takeaways from Vedral's departure from Husker football

Nebraska clearly is not afraid to play young quarterbacks if the situation calls for it. Smothers, at 6-2 and 180, is already highly thought of within the program, too. He’s got legitimate track speed and QBs coach Mario Verduzco said he’s learned the offense quickly, just as the others did when they first arrived on campus.

“Logan, man, he’s going to be a good player for us," Verduzco said in March. "He’s doing real well. I gave him our preliminary quarterback test and he frickin’ ripped it apart. I just wanted to make certain that he was on his toes. Form an athletic standpoint, he’s as good as anybody we could have.”

Both Martinez and McCaffrey dealt with knee injuries in 2019 and Nebraska has had to dip at least three-deep into its quarterback room in each of the past two seasons. Over the past two years, Husker quarterbacks have combined for 36% of the team’s rushing attempts, including 200 total in 2019.

Smothers has the benefit of being able to play in up to four games while still retaining a redshirt in 2020.

Are we talking about starting games? Not outside of a rash of injuries. The distance between Smothers and live game action, though, is significantly shorter with Vedral moving on.