5 notable moments from the Red-White Spring Game, and the Twitter buzz they created

All of those new faces Nebraska added this offseason? Saturday marked the first opportunity to see them live in the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.

A few newcomers made an early impression, as did a few potential breakthrough contributors rising through the program.

Here are five notable moments from the afternoon, with supporting commentary from Husker fans on Twitter.

Let the balloons fly: Anthony Grant said earlier this week he feels in his "element" at running back. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder certainly looked comfortable bobbing and weaving through defenders en route to a 60-yard touchdown for the balloon-releasing first score of the game.

Grant improvised a bit. Initially taking a handoff up the middle, he cut out to his left and won a sprint to the north end zone.

Vision, size and speed? Seems ideal.

@NebCornholio: "That's exactly what I envision Anthony Grant doing. Good burst, and nice vision to get to the outside and find room. #Huskers"

@MoHuskerFan: "Anthony Grant for the Heisman. Too early? #GBR"

@CANTquitMUSIC: "Anthony Grant will be a special running back for Nebraska."

Throw of the day: Redshirt freshman transfer quarterback Chubba Purdy gets the nod here.

Purdy waited patiently in the pocket then delivered a strike across his body to a leaping AJ Rollings, who snared the ball between two defenders for a 27-yard gain.

It was a pretty sight, to be sure.

@drews_newsfeed: "Really nice ball from Purdy to the TE Rollins, who made a nice play to high point the ball and bring it down. Maybe the best throw of the day thus far? That first one from Thompson was a heckuva throw too."

@Sir_Yehoshua: Great throw by Purdy. Great grab by Rollins.

@stukenholtz: That's a 'throw of the day' candidate from Purdy to Rollins.

A Buschini boomer: The recipient of the first loud cheer of the afternoon? Well, that goes to the punter, naturally.

Using the wind as an ally, Montana transfer Brian Buschini ripped a ball 63 yards into the sky. The ball trickled into the end zone for a touchback, but that was beside the point.

Solid contact by a punter was a sight for sore eyes, clearly.

@CornhuskerJuan: "Buschini is a legend"

@fromakowski: Brian Buschini. Holy cow, what a leg!"

@dchuskerfan: Buschini for Heisman. #Huskers

In-state connection: Ty Hahn caught a name-drop earlier this week from wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who said the Johnson-Brock product "made a leap" this spring.

On Saturday, it was the PA announcer at Memorial Stadium dropping Hahn's name.

Late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jarrett Synek, a Hastings product, rolled to his right and lofted a deep pass to a wide-open Hahn, who made the easy catch and charged into the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown pass.

Earlier in the fourth, Synek had a nifty 16-yard scramble for a touchdown.

@jslepicka: "A Ty Hahn bomb wraps this thing up for the offense. Turns out comebacks are easier when you always have the ball."

@DodgeGarrison: "TY HAHN TOUCHDOWN!"

@RadioRicoAC: "The Hastings LEGEND Jarrett Synek with the scramble TD"

Big day for Kamonte: Nebraska freshman wide receiver Kamonte Grimes had a notable day catching the football.

That includes a 34-yard touchdown grab that the Florida native bobbled before securing and taking into the end zone.

Grimes finished with two catches for a game-high 49 yards.

@NebCornholio: "Kamonte Grimes is popping out today. Haarberg looks good too."

@ScrappySwan: "Haarberg looks the best of the four that have played. Grimes stock rising most of any WR"

