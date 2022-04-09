 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 notable moments from the Red-White Spring Game, and the Twitter buzz they created

  • Updated
  • 0
Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Nebraska's quarterback Chubba Purdy makes a throw during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

All of those new faces Nebraska added this offseason? Saturday marked the first opportunity to see them live in the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.

A few newcomers made an early impression, as did a few potential breakthrough contributors rising through the program.

Here are five notable moments from the afternoon, with supporting commentary from Husker fans on Twitter.

Let the balloons fly: Anthony Grant said earlier this week he feels in his "element" at running back. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder certainly looked comfortable bobbing and weaving through defenders en route to a 60-yard touchdown for the balloon-releasing first score of the game. 

Grant improvised a bit. Initially taking a handoff up the middle, he cut out to his left and won a sprint to the north end zone.

Vision, size and speed? Seems ideal.

@NebCornholio: "That's exactly what I envision Anthony Grant doing. Good burst, and nice vision to get to the outside and find room. #Huskers"

@MoHuskerFan: "Anthony Grant for the Heisman. Too early? #GBR"

@CANTquitMUSIC: "Anthony Grant will be a special running back for Nebraska."

Throw of the day: Redshirt freshman transfer quarterback Chubba Purdy gets the nod here. 

Purdy waited patiently in the pocket then delivered a strike across his body to a leaping AJ Rollings, who snared the ball between two defenders for a 27-yard gain.

It was a pretty sight, to be sure.

@drews_newsfeed: "Really nice ball from Purdy to the TE Rollins, who made a nice play to high point the ball and bring it down. Maybe the best throw of the day thus far? That first one from Thompson was a heckuva throw too."

@Sir_Yehoshua: Great throw by Purdy. Great grab by Rollins.

@stukenholtz: That's a 'throw of the day' candidate from Purdy to Rollins.

A Buschini boomer: The recipient of the first loud cheer of the afternoon? Well, that goes to the punter, naturally. 

Using the wind as an ally, Montana transfer Brian Buschini ripped a ball 63 yards into the sky. The ball trickled into the end zone for a touchback, but that was beside the point.

Solid contact by a punter was a sight for sore eyes, clearly.

@CornhuskerJuan: "Buschini is a legend"

@fromakowski: Brian Buschini. Holy cow, what a leg!"

@dchuskerfan: Buschini for Heisman. #Huskers

In-state connection: Ty Hahn caught a name-drop earlier this week from wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who said the Johnson-Brock product "made a leap" this spring.

On Saturday, it was the PA announcer at Memorial Stadium dropping Hahn's name.

Late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jarrett Synek, a Hastings product, rolled to his right and lofted a deep pass to a wide-open Hahn, who made the easy catch and charged into the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown pass.

Earlier in the fourth, Synek had a nifty 16-yard scramble for a touchdown. 

@jslepicka: "A Ty Hahn bomb wraps this thing up for the offense. Turns out comebacks are easier when you always have the ball."

@DodgeGarrison: "TY HAHN TOUCHDOWN!"

@RadioRicoAC: "The Hastings LEGEND Jarrett Synek with the scramble TD"

Big day for Kamonte: Nebraska freshman wide receiver Kamonte Grimes had a notable day catching the football.

That includes a 34-yard touchdown grab that the Florida native bobbled before securing and taking into the end zone.

Grimes finished with two catches for a game-high 49 yards.

@NebCornholio: "Kamonte Grimes is popping out today. Haarberg looks good too."

@ScrappySwan: "Haarberg looks the best of the four that have played. Grimes stock rising most of any WR"

