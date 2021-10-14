16 drives, 3 points: Why has Nebraska struggled so much in late-game, two-minute situations?

Even that drive was preceded by a Nebraska three-and-out from midfield that began with 3:08 remaining and ended with a punt, giving the Wildcats another chance, which Jackson snuffed out.

On the other 14 chances, Nebraska has turned the ball over on downs five times, turned it over four times, punted two other times, headed to overtime twice and ran out of time once. They've averaged 3.7 yards per play all told and failed to generate a first down eight times.

Two-minute chances, of course, come in all different shapes, sizes, situations and with a variety of success probabilities. Last year against Northwestern, Luke McCaffrey engineered a 13-play, 78-yard drive in the final 2:14 that got the Huskers to the doorstep, but NU turned it over on downs when a throw to Robinson at the goal line came up short on fourth down.

Conversely, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti lamented the Blackshirts’ inability to get the ball back to its offense this year at Oklahoma. The Sooners got backed up all the way to their own 4-yard line with 5:37 to go and leading by seven, but managed to run all but the final 47 seconds off the clock. Going 83 yards with no timeouts in that amount of time? Not likely. Same with the task of going 87 yards in 54 seconds with no timeouts, as was the case Aug. 28 at Illinois.