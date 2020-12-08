10 two-win teams jumble Big Ten power rankings after top four

1. OHIO STATE (5-0)

Previous: 1. Last week: W 52-12 at Michigan State.

The Buckeyes were shorthanded, but no matter. They pulverized Michigan State and would have been huge favorites against Michigan, but that game was canceled, with Michigan citing a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and athletes in quarantine. The Big Ten has yet to provide much update, but somehow, some way, OSU is likely going to play for the conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

2. INDIANA (6-1)

Previous: 2. Last week: W 14-6 at Wisconsin.

The Hoosiers went to Madison without star quarterback Michael Penix, who’s out for the season with a leg injury, and got the job done anyway. Impressive stuff from Tom Allen’s program, but we should be getting used to that at this point. Only 217 offensive yards? No problem. IU's game against Purdue is on the ropes because of COVID-19 issues at Purdue, but the Hoosiers should be looking at a prime bowl placement regardless.

3. NORTHWESTERN (5-1)

Previous: 3. Last week: No game.