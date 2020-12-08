10 two-win teams jumble Big Ten power rankings after top four

1. OHIO STATE (5-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 52-12 at Michigan State.
The Buckeyes were shorthanded, but no matter. They pulverized Michigan State and would have been huge favorites against Michigan, but that game was canceled, with Michigan citing a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and athletes in quarantine. The Big Ten has yet to provide much update, but somehow, some way, OSU is likely going to play for the conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
2. INDIANA (6-1)
Previous: 2. Last week: W 14-6 at Wisconsin.
The Hoosiers went to Madison without star quarterback Michael Penix, who’s out for the season with a leg injury, and got the job done anyway. Impressive stuff from Tom Allen’s program, but we should be getting used to that at this point. Only 217 offensive yards? No problem. IU's game against Purdue is on the ropes because of COVID-19 issues at Purdue, but the Hoosiers should be looking at a prime bowl placement regardless.
3. NORTHWESTERN (5-1)
Previous: 3. Last week: No game.
The Wildcats did not play due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Minnesota. They face Illinois on Saturday and then head to Indy to play for a Big Ten title.
4. IOWA (5-2)
Previous: 4. Last week: W 35-21 at Illinois.
The Hawkeyes won their fifth straight in impressive fashion over the Illini. They’re the hottest team in the West, and only that narrow loss to Northwestern earlier this year prevents them from being in the driver’s seat. Iowa gets Wisconsin this weekend and then we’ll see what happens for Dec. 19. This team is really on a good run, though.
5. WISCONSIN (2-2)
Previous: 5. Last week: L 14-6 vs. Indiana.
The Badgers returned to action after missing last week due to an outbreak at Minnesota and looked, well, not great. Two turnovers doomed Wisconsin, which had the ball in Indiana territory seven times and came away with just a pair of field goals. What looked like a potentially special season at the outset now feels like a rough one for the Badgers. It won’t get easier against Iowa this weekend.
6. MARYLAND (2-2)
Previous: 9. Last week: No game.
The Terps lost a third game this year, this time due to an outbreak at Michigan rather than their own positive tests. They close out the “regular” season with Rutgers.
7. ILLINOIS (2-4)
Previous: 11. Last week: L 35-21 vs. Iowa.
The Illini had won their past two, but came off a weekend without a game and got buried by Iowa. Lovie Smith’s team has another tough test this weekend in a road trip up I-57 to Northwestern.
8. NEBRASKA (2-4)
Previous: 12. Last week: W 37-27 at Purdue.
The Huskers notched their second win by jumping out fast against Purdue and then hanging on in the second half. NU certainly wishes it had an ugly loss against Illinois back, but as it stands, Scott Frost’s team is still capable of making a mini-run with Minnesota on deck this weekend and then a cross-division game Dec. 19. It’ll either feel like progress or a big disappointment.
9. PENN STATE (2-5)
Previous: 13. Last week: W 23-7 at Rutgers.
The Nittany Lions live! The team alternately looked way too good to be 0-5 and completely deserving of the title over the opening five weeks, but has now won two straight. A chance for three in a row comes Saturday at home against Michigan State.
10. RUTGERS (2-4)
Previous: 6. Last week: L 23-7 vs. Penn State.
The Scarlet Knights mustered just 205 offensive yards and gave up 248 on the ground to the Nittany Lions. They had the ball for just 23 minutes. But they have a winnable game against Maryland this weekend to close out the “regular” season.
11. MINNESOTA (2-3)
Previous: 8. Last week: No game.
The Gophers have canceled two straight games due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They’re tracking toward hopefully returning this weekend with a road trip to Nebraska.
12. MICHIGAN STATE (2-4)
Previous: 7. Last week: L 52-12 vs. Ohio State.
The Spartans have pulled off two big wins this season — against in-state rival Michigan and Northwestern — but a third was not in the cards against Ohio State. Not even close. One more shot this weekend against Penn State before the TBD cross-divisional game on Dec. 19.
13. PURDUE (2-4)
Previous: 10. Last week: L 37-27 vs. Nebraska.
The Boilermakers lost a fourth straight game with an ugly outing at home against Nebraska, and now they canceled Tuesday's practice due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Receiver David Bell and Rondale Moore are fun to watch and they’re dangerous, but there’s not much punch defensively. The offensive line really struggled against the Huskers.
14. MICHIGAN (2-4)
Previous: 14. Last week: No game.
The Wolverines didn’t play this weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They were a 30-point underdog before canceling Saturday's game against Ohio State because cases continue to rise. The Athletic reported UM might have been down 45 players due to confirmed cases, contact tracing and injury. There's a real question whether Jim Harbaugh's team will play again this year.
