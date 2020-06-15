You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
10 Huskers, Lincoln High grad named representatives on Big Ten's anti-racism coalition
View Comments
topical

10 Huskers, Lincoln High grad named representatives on Big Ten's anti-racism coalition

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Softball 4.21

Nebraska's Courtney Wallace is one of 10 Husker student-athletes named as representatives on the Big Ten's anti-racism coalition.

 Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska athletic department has 10 representatives on the Big Ten Conference's Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, which was officially announced Monday.

The coalition was first announced June 1 in an open letter from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. The coalition's aim is to "seek tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and hate around the world while also empowering student-athletes to express their rights to free speech and peaceful protest," according to a news release announcing the coalition.

Each Big Ten school has between six (Wisconsin) and 14 (Michigan, Maryland) representatives, which include athletes, coaches and administrators.

Volleyball player Kayla Caffey, cross country/track runner Sadio Fenner and softball player Courtney Wallace represent Nebraska's athletes.

Men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and wrestling coach Mark Manning represent NU's coaches, while chancellor Ronnie Green, senior deputy athletic director John Johnson, senior woman administrator Pat Logsdon and diversity and inclusion director DaWon Baker represent Nebraska's administration. Also among Nebraska's representatives is Shawn Buchanan, a former NU baseball player who is on the Big Ten advisory commission.

Those aren't the only people with Nebraska ties on the coalition.

Also on the coalition is 2018 Lincoln High graduate Nyagoa Gony, who is heading into her junior season with the Purdue women's basketball program.

Gony is one of two athletes among Purdue's seven representatives, and the only female athlete among the Boilermakers' representation.

Husker hoops coach Hoiberg, former player and exec with Timberwolves, releases statement on Floyd death

The Big Ten is also starting the voter-registration initiative, which "encourages student-athletes to take part in the electoral process". The initiative, activated in February, is coordinated by a voter-registration committee that includes representatives from all 14 Big Ten members. Nebraska's representative on that committee is Tom Lemke, assistant director of life skills.

The initiative will develop monthly educational programming, beginning in July and continuing through the general election on Nov. 3. This programming will be designed to inform and educate student-athletes on the importance of civic engagement and how to register to vote and submit a ballot, in person or as an absentee.

Past and present Huskers react to George Floyd's death and subsequent protests

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Vedral discusses making his first career start at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News