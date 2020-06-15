10 Huskers, Lincoln High grad named representatives on Big Ten's anti-racism coalition

Those aren't the only people with Nebraska ties on the coalition.

Also on the coalition is 2018 Lincoln High graduate Nyagoa Gony, who is heading into her junior season with the Purdue women's basketball program.

Gony is one of two athletes among Purdue's seven representatives, and the only female athlete among the Boilermakers' representation.

The Big Ten is also starting the voter-registration initiative, which "encourages student-athletes to take part in the electoral process". The initiative, activated in February, is coordinated by a voter-registration committee that includes representatives from all 14 Big Ten members. Nebraska's representative on that committee is Tom Lemke, assistant director of life skills.

The initiative will develop monthly educational programming, beginning in July and continuing through the general election on Nov. 3. This programming will be designed to inform and educate student-athletes on the importance of civic engagement and how to register to vote and submit a ballot, in person or as an absentee.