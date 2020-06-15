10 Huskers, Lincoln High grad named representatives on Big Ten's anti-racism coalition

The Nebraska athletic department has 10 representatives on the Big Ten Conference's Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, which was officially announced Monday.
The coalition was first announced June 1 in an open letter from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. The coalition's aim is to "seek tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and hate around the world while also empowering student-athletes to express their rights to free speech and peaceful protest," according to a news release announcing the coalition.
Each Big Ten school has between six (Wisconsin) and 14 (Michigan, Maryland) representatives, which include athletes, coaches and administrators.
"As a Black man, I pray every day for the health and safety of my wife and children, especially during interactions with law enforcement."
Volleyball player Kayla Caffey, cross country/track runner Sadio Fenner and softball player Courtney Wallace represent Nebraska's athletes.
Men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and wrestling coach Mark Manning represent NU's coaches, while chancellor Ronnie Green, senior deputy athletic director John Johnson, senior woman administrator Pat Logsdon and diversity and inclusion director DaWon Baker represent Nebraska's administration. Also among Nebraska's representatives is Shawn Buchanan, a former NU baseball player who is on the Big Ten advisory commission.
Those aren't the only people with Nebraska ties on the coalition.
Also on the coalition is 2018 Lincoln High graduate Nyagoa Gony, who is heading into her junior season with the Purdue women's basketball program.
Gony is one of two athletes among Purdue's seven representatives, and the only female athlete among the Boilermakers' representation.
Husker hoops coach Hoiberg, former player and exec with Timberwolves, releases statement on Floyd death
The Big Ten is also starting the voter-registration initiative, which "encourages student-athletes to take part in the electoral process". The initiative, activated in February, is coordinated by a voter-registration committee that includes representatives from all 14 Big Ten members. Nebraska's representative on that committee is Tom Lemke, assistant director of life skills.
The initiative will develop monthly educational programming, beginning in July and continuing through the general election on Nov. 3. This programming will be designed to inform and educate student-athletes on the importance of civic engagement and how to register to vote and submit a ballot, in person or as an absentee.
Past and present Huskers react to George Floyd's death and subsequent protests
Scott Frost
June 2, 2020
Zach Weinmaster
I don’t expect anyone to read this, but it would be greatly appreciated if you did. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/1oPQ8eRnXd— wein (@zach_wein_21) June 2, 2020
Lamar Jackson
Pray for peace, pray for change.— Lamar Jackson (@theroyal_21) June 2, 2020
Husker SAAC
We are actively working to create spaces for our students to discuss and, more importantly, act on the injustices we have seen too often. This statement will not be our only source of support. pic.twitter.com/tkRZg11dSv— Husker SAAC (@HuskerSAAC) June 1, 2020
Tai Webster
BlackLivesMatter ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/HLq0eEIyRf— Tai Jack Webster I. (@Tjawtherula) June 1, 2020
Shavon Shields
June 1, 2020
Devine Ozigbo
I love the energy my Borther @b_stille_ is coming with. Being an ally for all is tough enough, especially when so many on the other side, ALLOW small, minuscule, and moot things blind them from the bigger picture. Thank you Ben.— Huncho ZIG⚡️ (@TrulyDevine_22) June 1, 2020
Trey McGowens
“...they telling us dream, look what they did to Martin Luther bullet holes in our King’s and they wonder why we never believe” @MeekMill 🗣🗣— Trey McGowens 3rd (@Trey5mac_) June 1, 2020
Quincy Enunwa
Damn I never thought my birthday would look like this. I’m hurting for my people. COVID and racism targeting us disproportionately.— Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) May 31, 2020
My only wish is that people continue to educate themselves before they dispute and deflect.
Watch:
The 13th on Netflix
White Savior on Amazon
Josh Mitchell
. @HuskerFBNation y’all are not off the hook either. the athletic department has been extremely quiet & I know what the inside of those walls look like. Stand up for your students & athletes! Stand up for your coaching staffs! Stand up for your employees!— Josh Mitchell (@J_Mitch05) June 1, 2020
Isaiah Roby
One bright side to all this madness is a lot of good conversations are happening. People need to talk, hear each other out, and learn from this so we all can have a better future!— Isaiah Roby (@roby_isaiah) May 29, 2020
Fred Hoiberg
May 30, 2020
Amy Williams
From the heart... pic.twitter.com/zyoaUmpysR— Amy Williams (@gussowilliams5) May 31, 2020
Ben Stille
The amount of WHITE people using BLACK lives matter protests as an excuse to vandalize and steal is the exact reason the protests are happening. Not only have they been taken advantage of for hundreds of years, but now their protests are being taken advantage of, be better!!!— Ben Stille (@b_stille_) June 1, 2020
Wyatt Mazour
The world needs more EQUALITY. The world needs more JUSTICE. The world needs more LOVE. ♥️✊ pic.twitter.com/99TQG7AClX— Wyatt Mazour (@WMazour20) May 30, 2020
JD Spielman
See but the problem is one side is almost never held accountable and that’s why we are where we are today over 1600 protesters arrested but 3 of the 4 cops remain free in the George Floyd case https://t.co/i27VERYynx— TAZY (@jdspielman10) June 1, 2020
Braxton Clark
In times like this I hope everybody keeps god in their corner, not only for their sake but friends and family as well.— Braxton Clark™️ (@braxton_2k) May 31, 2020
Randolph Kpai
June 1, 2020
Eric Crouch
Well stated! I have had many talks recently with family, teammates & friends who share this exact philosophy. Too much hate and not enough love right now in our community. I point the finger at myself, time for me to do more. https://t.co/MnLBGjcauG— Eric Crouch (@croucheric) June 2, 2020
Tony Washington Jr.
“We declare our right on this earth to be a man, to be a human being, to be respected as a human being, to be given the rights of a human being in this society, on this earth, in this day, which we intend to bring into existence by any means necessary.” #BlackoutTuesday pic.twitter.com/jqeFnlT8rs— Tony Washington Jr. (@Dubb_drick) June 2, 2020
Brice Matthews
Good vs Evil ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Cn2oVXvM9d— Brice Matthews (@BriceMatthews5) June 2, 2020
Cam Taylor-Britt
Together We Stand For Equality! ✊🏾Enough is Enough Come Together As One To Stop Racism.🗣 #BLM pic.twitter.com/w333Sn9SDI— Cam Juice🧃™️ (@CamTaylorBritt5) June 2, 2020
Myles Farmer
“Let Us Breathe..” 🖤🕊 pic.twitter.com/rhyXKgcTfo— $how2x 🏴☠️ (@mylesfarmer2) June 2, 2020
John Cook
WEOFEO pic.twitter.com/nwAhDwUDJi— John Cook (@jcook2) June 2, 2020
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!