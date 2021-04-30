 Skip to main content
Foelbaek shoots 76 for Huskers as men's golfers sit in 12th at Big Ten Championships
Mark Foelbaek shot a 4-over par 76 at the Big Ten Championships in Carmel, Indiana, on Friday and the Nebraska men are 12th after 18 holes of play.

Foelbaek birdied the 12th hole and finished Friday with six consecutive pars to finish tied for 14th heading into Saturday's second round.

Will Marshall added a 78 for the Huskers. Creighton Prep's Alex Schaake is currently second individually with a 72 for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are currently tied for first place with Illinois.

