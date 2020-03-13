You are the owner of this article.
Eligibility relief appears coming to NCAA spring sports athletes in wake of coronavirus-related cancelations
Eligibility relief appears coming to NCAA spring sports athletes in wake of coronavirus-related cancelations

Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11

Nebraska's third baseman Luke Roskam catches a ground ball against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

It appears there will be a way forward for college athletes in spring sports to retain eligibility after the loss of their 2020 seasons due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA announced Friday that its Council Coordination Committee "agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports."

The announcement is the first step in what will likely be a winding process to navigate several factors — roster sizes, scholarship limits for sports such as baseball, current high school recruits that have already signed with colleges, etc.

Winter sports were not mentioned in Friday's announcement. On Thursday, the NCAA announced it was canceling all remaining winter and spring championships. One by one after that, conferences began canceling all competitions for the rest of the season.

Details of just what eligibility relief will look like are still to be worked out.

"Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks," the announcement read.

The potential eligibility relief could have a huge impact on the Nebraska baseball team, which has seven seniors on its roster.

Among those seniors are Gibbon native Gareth Stroh, a pitcher who sat out last season after transferring from Purdue; and first baseman Ty Roseberry, who transferred to Nebraska after starring at Nebraska-Kearney before the program was eliminated two seasons ago.

Mojo Hagge, Luke Roskam and Joe Acker are also seniors who have played significant roles on this season's team. Former Lincoln Southwest standout Logan Foster is also a senior, but was already sitting out this season to satisfy NCAA transfer requirements after coming to NU from Texas A&M.

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt told the Journal Star Thursday he couldn't comment on the developments surrounding the season being canceled.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

