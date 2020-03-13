Eligibility relief appears coming to NCAA spring sports athletes in wake of coronavirus-related cancelations

It appears there will be a way forward for college athletes in spring sports to retain eligibility after the loss of their 2020 seasons due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA announced Friday that its Council Coordination Committee "agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports."

The announcement is the first step in what will likely be a winding process to navigate several factors — roster sizes, scholarship limits for sports such as baseball, current high school recruits that have already signed with colleges, etc.

Winter sports were not mentioned in Friday's announcement. On Thursday, the NCAA announced it was canceling all remaining winter and spring championships. One by one after that, conferences began canceling all competitions for the rest of the season.

Details of just what eligibility relief will look like are still to be worked out.

"Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks," the announcement read.

The potential eligibility relief could have a huge impact on the Nebraska baseball team, which has seven seniors on its roster.

