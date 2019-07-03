Will Bolt has only been in charge of the Nebraska baseball program for a few weeks, but on Wednesday, he and his staff landed their third commitment in outfielder Drew Mackie.
Mackie, who played his high school baseball in Liberty, Missouri, originally committed to Texas Tech.
Mackie joins his high school teammate Braxton Bragg, a first baseman and pitcher, who committed to the Huskers in November.
Mackie, an outfielder/third baseman, announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday and joins the Huskers' 2019 recruiting class.
"Due to circumstances beyond my control, I will not be attending TTU," Mackie wrote in the tweet. "I would like to thank everyone for their support throughout this process, and the programs that showed interest on short notice.
"I am excited to announced that I have committed to the University of Nebraska.
Due to circumstances beyond my control, I will not be attending TTU. I would like to thank everyone for their support throughout this process, and the programs that showed interest on short notice. I am excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Nebraska#GBR🌽 pic.twitter.com/cB0WCDNSsL— Drew Mackie (@DrewMackie5) July 3, 2019
The 6-foot incoming freshman was the No. 14 overall player in Missouri and the No. 2 outfielder in the state, according to Perfectgame. Following his senior season at Liberty High School, Mackie was named to the Missouri All-State team for Class 5.
Mackie finished his storied high school career at Liberty second all-time in hits with 124, third all-time in doubles with 27, second in triples with nine, fourth in stolen bases 33, third in RBIs with 77 and posted a career batting average of .392.
The Bluejays finished the 2019 season with a 28-7 record.
In the past week, Nebraska landed commitments from Cade Povich and Garrett Anglim for the 2020 class.
After spending one season pitching at South Mountain Community College in Arizona, Povich, a Bellevue West graduate, announced on Friday he was coming home to Lincoln.
Anglim, entering his senior year at Papillion-La Vista, chose the Huskers on Monday after originally committing to Wichita State.