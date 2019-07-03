Will Bolt has only been in charge of the Nebraska baseball program for a few weeks, but on Wednesday, he and his staff landed their third commitment in outfielder Drew Mackie.
Mackie, who played his high school baseball in Liberty, Missouri, originally committed to Texas Tech. The outfielder/third baseman announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday and joins the Huskers' 2019 recruiting class.
Due to circumstances beyond my control, I will not be attending TTU. I would like to thank everyone for their support throughout this process, and the programs that showed interest on short notice. I am excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Nebraska#GBR🌽 pic.twitter.com/cB0WCDNSsL— Drew Mackie (@DrewMackie5) July 3, 2019
The 6-foot incoming freshman was the No. 14 overall player in Missouri and the No. 2 outfielder in the state, according to Perfectgame.
In the past week, Nebraska landed commitments from Cade Povich and Garrett Anglim for the 2020 class.
After spending one season pitching at South Mountain Community College in Arizona, Povich, a Bellevue West graduate, announced on Friday he was coming home to Lincoln.
Anglim, entering his senior year at Papillion-La Vista chose the Huskers on Monday after originally committing to Wichita State.