Division I spring athletes granted another year by NCAA in wake of coronavirus-related cancellations

Division I spring sports athletes will get their season back.
The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to approve a blanket waiver for all spring sports athletes to get an extra year of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that brought the sporting world to a halt nearly three weeks ago.
It will be left up to each school how it allocates scholarship resources for athletes who were seniors this year that decide to return for another season. Schools will be able to offer less aid to athletes next year, or match what was provided this year.
Howerver schools will also be able to use the NCAA Student Assistance Fund (SAF) to assist athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility in the 2019-20 spring season. The SAF, in simple terms, is a fund to help college athletes cover expenses a scholarship doesn't cover.
Winter sports were not included in Monday's announcement.
"Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed," according to a news release from the NCAA.
The NCAA also announced that roster sizes for baseball would increase, though no number was given. Current roster sizes are set at 35.
Monday's announcement comes 18 days after the NCAA canceled its winter and spring sports championships. The NCAA announced the following day that "eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports."
However, that announcement was not an official decision.
That official decision came Monday after an afternoon meeting of the Division I council.
The council is made up of representatives from all 32 Division I conferences, among them athletic directors, conference commissioners, senior woman administrators and two student-athletes. The Big Ten's representation comes from former commissioner Jim Delany, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta, and Indiana faculty athletics representative Kurt Zorn.
Nebraska baseball is just one of many programs affected by Monday’s decision.
Husker baseball coach Will Bolt and NU's six seniors — Mojo Hagge, Luke Roskam, Ty Roseberry, Joe Acker, Gareth Stroh and Ben Klenke — were not made available for interviews Monday. Hagge and Roskam have already indicated they would return to the Huskers if granted another year of eligibility.
In a March 20 interview, Bolt said most of NU's seniors were still weighing their options.
"I think the further we get away from the initial shock, guys will start to kind of evaluate where they're at. I k now how much school they have left is a big part of it," Bolt said at the time. "I've started to have some of those initial conversations with some of these seniors, and they've had a positive attitude."
But the ruling affects more than just baseball.
On the men's side at NU, track & field, golf, and tennis will also be affected. For the women, it's softball, golf, tennis, beach volleyball, and track & field.
