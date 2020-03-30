Division I spring athletes granted another year by NCAA in wake of coronavirus-related cancellations

Division I spring sports athletes will get their season back.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to approve a blanket waiver for all spring sports athletes to get an extra year of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that brought the sporting world to a halt nearly three weeks ago.

It will be left up to each school how it allocates scholarship resources for athletes who were seniors this year that decide to return for another season. Schools will be able to offer less aid to athletes next year, or match what was provided this year.

Howerver schools will also be able to use the NCAA Student Assistance Fund (SAF) to assist athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility in the 2019-20 spring season. The SAF, in simple terms, is a fund to help college athletes cover expenses a scholarship doesn't cover.

Winter sports were not included in Monday's announcement.

"Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed," according to a news release from the NCAA.

The NCAA also announced that roster sizes for baseball would increase, though no number was given. Current roster sizes are set at 35.