Division I spring athletes granted another year by NCAA in wake of coronavirus-related cancellations

Nebraska baseball is just one of many programs affected by Monday’s decision.

Husker baseball coach Will Bolt and NU's six seniors — Mojo Hagge, Luke Roskam, Ty Roseberry, Joe Acker, Gareth Stroh and Ben Klenke — were not made available for interviews Monday. Hagge and Roskam have previously indicated they would return to the Huskers if granted another year of eligibility.

In a March 20 interview, Bolt said most of NU's seniors were still weighing their options.

"I think the further we get away from the initial shock, guys will start to kind of evaluate where they're at. I know how much school they have left is a big part of it," Bolt said at the time. "I've started to have some of those initial conversations with some of these seniors, and they've had a positive attitude."

But the ruling affects more than just baseball.

On the men's side at NU, track and field, golf and tennis will also be affected. For the women, it's softball, golf, tennis, beach volleyball and track and field.

Revelle said there is still plenty to be worked through at the university level. The Husker softball team has four seniors, with eight recruits coming in next year.