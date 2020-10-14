D-I Council gives green light on one-time transfer rule, NIL framework, which will head to January vote

The NCAA’s Division I Council on Wednesday moved sweeping changes on a number of issues within one step of being formally part of the college athletics landscape.
The council approved several legislative proposals including a one-time free transfer model for all college athletes; a framework for name, image and likeness policy; football bowl eligibility for all Division I teams this year; and an extra year of eligibility for winter sport athletes.
The bowl eligibility and winter sports eligibility extensions have been approved by the council, while the one-time transfer rule and NIL framework will be introduced in January at the NCAA’s annual convention.
The one-time transfer rule could have been implemented this year, but the legislative body decided to hold off once it was clear the coronavirus pandemic was going to throw college sports into turmoil in the first place. Now, though, the DI Council’s proposal would allow for any college athlete to transfer one time without sitting out a season in most circumstances.
As long as a college athlete is in good academic standing, he or she can transfer one time, penalty free. Fall and winter athletes must provide notification to the school of their intent to transfer by May 1, while the deadline for spring athletes is July 1. There will be exceptions to those dates in cases where a head coaching change is made in a program or a scholarship is not renewed by a school. If those deadlines are not met, the athlete will have to sit out a year. Athletes and coaches must also certify that no tampering took place.
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos this summer expressed his support for the one-time transfer policy.
“I've come around to a one-time transfer being acceptable and I believe they should be able to compete right away in all sports," Moos said.
"I know people like to say, 'Well, you chose the school and not the coach,' and that's really great to say, but that's not always the case," he said. "Sometimes maybe a quarterback is recruited and sees that they're not going to get much playing time and maybe would be a better fit at a different place."
Moos was not always on board with the concept, but he said he’s come around to it over the past year or so.
"The reason I struggled with the proposal somewhat was because I know how hard our coaching staffs — and all coaching staffs — work to evaluate and recruit a player," Moos said in February. "There's a big part of me that says, 'Hey, life's tough, suck it up.' But at the same time, life is short. I've known a lot of athletes who maybe could've had a wonderful experience competing if they had another chance at another school."
Meanwhile, the DI Council also moved a step closer to ratifying what will be landmark legislation on NIL, which will allow college athletes to profit off of their own name, image and likeness beginning in 2021, assuming the January vote goes as expected.
There will be many moving pieces and decisions to be made — including whether to contract a third-party administrator to oversee all of the regulatory work that will go into hundreds of thousands of annual transactions involving college athletes — and a news release Wednesday said the council, “Requested the Legislative Solutions Group package the concepts as several independent proposals for a Council vote in January 2021.”
