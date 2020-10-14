D-I Council gives green light on one-time transfer rule, NIL framework, which will head to January vote

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos this summer expressed his support for the one-time transfer policy.

“I've come around to a one-time transfer being acceptable and I believe they should be able to compete right away in all sports," Moos said.

"I know people like to say, 'Well, you chose the school and not the coach,' and that's really great to say, but that's not always the case," he said. "Sometimes maybe a quarterback is recruited and sees that they're not going to get much playing time and maybe would be a better fit at a different place."

Moos was not always on board with the concept, but he said he’s come around to it over the past year or so.

"The reason I struggled with the proposal somewhat was because I know how hard our coaching staffs — and all coaching staffs — work to evaluate and recruit a player," Moos said in February. "There's a big part of me that says, 'Hey, life's tough, suck it up.' But at the same time, life is short. I've known a lot of athletes who maybe could've had a wonderful experience competing if they had another chance at another school."