Northwestern makes a statement, has prime position in latest Big Ten power rankings

1. OHIO STATE (4-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 42-35 vs. Indiana.
The Buckeyes led 35-7 before having to withstand a big comeback from the Hoosiers. Certainly there were some concerning signs. Justin Fields threw three interceptions and the defense allowed 491 passing yards to Indiana. But Ryan Day’s team prevailed again, and now OSU has Illinois, Michigan State and Michigan left in the regular season.
2. NORTHWESTERN (5-0)
Previous: 3. Last week: W 17-7 vs. Wisconsin.
The Wildcats posted one of the most impressive results of the day, turning the Badgers over five times and holding them to seven points while remaining unbeaten and putting the West division in a vice grip. Northwestern has Michigan State, Minnesota and Illinois left. Win those three, and you play the Buckeyes for a spot in the College Football Playoff. For Pat Fitzgerald and company, a 3-9 season in 2019 is but a distant memory.
3. INDIANA (4-1)
Previous: 2. Last week: L 42-35 at Ohio State.
So close to a major win for the Hoosiers, and so much credit goes to quarterback Michael Penix. He threw for 491 yards and five touchdowns at Ohio State and nearly led IU to an improbable comeback victory. Ty Fryfogle notched his second straight 200-plus-yard receiving day. In the end, it wasn’t quite enough and the Hoosiers surrendered 607 yards to OSU. Still, Tom Allen’s team has a chance to finish the season in great shape.
4. IOWA (3-2)
Previous: 5. Last week: W 41-21 at Penn State.
Iowa didn’t look like an 0-2 team after two weeks, and Kirk Ferentz’s team has stormed back to three straight wins. The defense is legit and the Hawkeyes have a nice backfield combination in Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent. They start the stretch run Black Friday against Nebraska and then close with Illinois and Wisconsin.
5. WISCONSIN (2-1)
Previous: 4. Last week: L 17-7 at Northwestern.
The Badgers ran into very little resistance in their first two games and then a whole lot of it at Ryan Field. UW had the ball for 37 minutes, but turned it over five times and had eight penalties for 69 yards compared with one for 5 against Northwestern. Graham Mertz threw his first three interceptions, and the Wildcats took enough advantage. Now Paul Chryst’s team fights for Paul Bunyan’s Axe against Minnesota before another big one looms with Indiana.
6. PURDUE (2-2)
Previous: 6. Last week: L 34-31 at Minnesota.
Rondale Moore returned to action for the first time this season and caught 15 passes for 115 yards, but it wasn’t enough for the Boilermakers. Jeff Brohm’s team had a touchdown come off the board due to a dubious offensive pass interference call in the waning moments that would have given it the lead. Purdue dominated most of the box score numbers, but had to try to make up a 21-10 halftime deficit. Jack Plummer was 35-of-42 passing for 367 and three touchdowns against one interception.
7. MARYLAND (2-1)
Previous: 7. Last week: No game.
Maryland had to cancel for the second straight week due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Terps are slated to travel to Indiana this weekend.
8. ILLINOIS (2-3)
Previous: 11. Last week: W 41-23 at Nebraska.
The Illini forced five Nebraska turnovers and got a really nice performance from quarterback Brandon Peters in his return from a three-week absence due to COVID-19 protocols. Lovie Smith’s team dominated this one from the start. Perhaps most impressively, Illinois rolled to 285 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.
9. MICHIGAN (2-3)
Previous: 9. Last week: W 48-42 (3OT) at Rutgers.
It took three overtimes, but the Wolverines got it done against Rutgers. On the one hand, credit goes to UM for fighting back from a 17-0 hole — especially after getting embarrassed by Wisconsin a week earlier — to eventually get the job done. On the other hand, this game looked nothing like the Wolverines’ 52-0 win over Rutgers a year ago. Cade McNamara sparked the comeback in place of Joe Milton at QB.
10. MINNESOTA (2-3)
Previous: 10. Last week: W 34-31 vs. Purdue.
The Gophers bounced back from a blowout loss to Iowa last week and got a win — a fortunate win, at that — against the Boilermakers. There’s still plenty of question marks in Minneapolis and a tough stretch ahead with Wisconsin and Northwestern up the next two weeks.
11. RUTGERS (1-4)
Previous: 12. Last week: L 48-42 (3OT) vs. Michigan.
So close for the Scarlet Knights. Quarterback Noah Vedral played the best game of his career, throwing for 381 yards and three touchdowns, including the tying score with less than 30 seconds left in regulation. The record isn’t pretty, but Greg Schiano’s team can compete in each of its final three games against Purdue, Penn State and Maryland.
12. MICHIGAN STATE (1-3)
Previous: 13. Last week: No game.
The Spartans lost a game due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Maryland. They return to action with a big task Saturday when they host Northwestern.
13. NEBRASKA (1-3)
Previous: 8. Last week: L 41-23 vs. Illinois.
One week after a promising victory against the Nittany Lions, Nebraska got dominated by Illinois. The Huskers gave up 285 rushing yards, turned the ball over five times and trailed nearly the entire game. It was ugly all around. Among many issues, NU has to get more efficient quarterback play from either Luke McCaffrey or Adrian Martinez. Or both.
14. PENN STATE (0-5)
Previous: 14. Last week: L 41-21 vs. Iowa.
Penn State’s latest loss was a dispiriting one, coming in blowout fashion against Iowa. It’s been a nightmare fall for James Franklin’s team, which has dropped some close ones and shown some fight at times, but just hasn’t had enough to get the job done. Next chance is at the Big House on Saturday.
