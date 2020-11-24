Northwestern makes a statement, has prime position in latest Big Ten power rankings

4. IOWA (3-2)

Previous: 5. Last week: W 41-21 at Penn State.

Iowa didn’t look like an 0-2 team after two weeks, and Kirk Ferentz’s team has stormed back to three straight wins. The defense is legit and the Hawkeyes have a nice backfield combination in Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent. They start the stretch run Black Friday against Nebraska and then close with Illinois and Wisconsin.

5. WISCONSIN (2-1)

Previous: 4. Last week: L 17-7 at Northwestern.

The Badgers ran into very little resistance in their first two games and then a whole lot of it at Ryan Field. UW had the ball for 37 minutes, but turned it over five times and had eight penalties for 69 yards compared with one for 5 against Northwestern. Graham Mertz threw his first three interceptions, and the Wildcats took enough advantage. Now Paul Chryst’s team fights for Paul Bunyan’s Axe against Minnesota before another big one looms with Indiana.

6. PURDUE (2-2)

Previous: 6. Last week: L 34-31 at Minnesota.