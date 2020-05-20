Husker Takeout: Finally, some 'good' news and more nuggets from Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics and the Big Ten Conference, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

GOOD NEWS, YOU SAY?

The first big hurdle toward returning to football has been cleared. The NCAA Division I council voted to allow college football players and other student athletes to return to voluntary, on-campus workouts when a current ban ends at the end of May.

This turns the ball in the court of conferences. The Big Ten has an activities ban through May 31, and if that expires with no extension, NU and other schools will likely be back to work in some capacity.

In a sporting world largely clouded with somber news for the past two months — and then some — it's safe to file this one in the "good news" category.