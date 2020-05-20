Husker Takeout: Finally, some 'good' news and more nuggets from Wednesday

INTRO
Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics and the Big Ten Conference, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.
You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.
Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.
GOOD NEWS, YOU SAY?
The first big hurdle toward returning to football has been cleared. The NCAA Division I council voted to allow college football players and other student athletes to return to voluntary, on-campus workouts when a current ban ends at the end of May.
This turns the ball in the court of conferences. The Big Ten has an activities ban through May 31, and if that expires with no extension, NU and other schools will likely be back to work in some capacity.
In a sporting world largely clouded with somber news for the past two months — and then some — it's safe to file this one in the "good news" category.
Parker Gabriel breaks it all down here.
WELCOME ABOARD
The Nebraska football team has a new member, and it's not a specialist.
The Journal Star confirmed Wednesday night South Dakota transfer wide receiver Levi Falck will join the Huskers.
For more on Falck, and the NU receiver's room, check out our story here.
ON HOLD
Nebraska volleyball is delaying volleyball season ticket renewals due to pandemic-related uncertainty, the school confirmed to the Journal Star on Wednesday.
The Huskers have sold out 270 straight matches dating back to 2001 and have led the nation in attendance in each of the seven seasons since they moved into the Devaney Sports Center.
Find more details here.
WHAT DO YOU SAY?
Husker football added a wide receiver on Wednesday, and it also offered a running back.
Class of 2023 running back Sergio Snider announced his offer from Nebraska via Twitter on Wednesday. He is from Fort Worth, Texas.
Check out his highlights here.
THE BIG 1-5-0
Celebrate the podcast's sesquicentennial with reactions to the NCAA's vote, a forecast of how June could look and "The Last Dance" thoughts.
Listen below.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!