Husker Takeout: Big Ten looking to return in June?; and other nuggets from Thursday

INTRO
Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics and the Big Ten Conference, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.
You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.
Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.
BACK IN JUNE?
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said Wednesday the SEC intends to return its student-athletes to campus in June.
“I see sometime in June our student-athletes getting back to campus,” Woodward said, according to reports.
The Big Ten might not be far behind.
Journal Star columnist Steven M. Sipple tweeted Thursday that the Big Ten "could resume organized team activities in early June."
Early June? That's two weeks away. Buckle up.
TAKING A DRIVE
Gas is cheap, so take a drive with Husker football reporter Parker Gabriel. In Thursday's installment of his "Driving for 6" series, Gabriel offers more from his conversation with Noah Vedral, who had nothing but high praise for the Nebraska quarterback room, including one thrower in particular. And no, it's likely not who you think it is.
Gabriel also offers an update on the Huskers' recruiting climate, and how that might shape up.
Check out the full story here.
ON THE POD
How did you make it through last week without a new episode of the "Husker Extra Podcast?" Fear not, a new one has arrived.
Gabriel offers a behind-the-curtain perspective of Vedral's recruitment process after he put his name in the transfer portal, and Steven M. Sipple has a scouting report on new men's basketball commit, Eduardo Andre.
Listen here, or find it on the streaming platform of your choice, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
RAISING THE BAR
A trio of Nebraska women's gymnasts earned all-Big Ten first-team honors, the league announced Thursday.
Find out who was honored here.
STAYING IN THE LEAGUE
Remember Tuesday's Takeout, where Purdue forward Nojel Eastern earned mention for entering the transfer portal? Well, less than 48 hours later, he has a new team.
Eastern on Thursday announced he was committed to Michigan. Again, Eastern is regarded as one of the top defenders in the country.
The Big Ten also could resume organized team activities in early June. OTAs are prohibited through end of this month. Some schools in Big Ten will be more aggressive than others in pushing forward. I continue to characterize Nebraska as being on the aggressive side. https://t.co/qOSBiBTNT8— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) May 14, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!