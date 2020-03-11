Big Ten restricting fan access to all winter/spring sporting events, per release

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reached by phone, a Nebraska spokesman said he hadn't yet seen the release and couldn't definitively say what the ramifications would be for NU athletics specifically, but it would appear based on the release that general fans will not be attending Husker events in the immediate future.

A Big Ten spokesman called it "a fluid situation," and couldn't immediately add any detail beyond the wording of the release.

As of late this afternoon, there had been no change to the status of April 18's Nebraska Red-White Spring Game, for which more than 62,000 tickets have been sold and which is slated for a 1:30 p.m. live broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Outside of home Husker events over the remaining spring athletics seasons, this could also affect the Big Ten baseball tournament, which is set to be played in Omaha on May 20-24.

Some conference schools have already started taking significant measures. The University of Michigan earlier announced that it would not be holding its version of a spring football game on April 18 and, furthermore, would not be allowing its staff to host recruits on campus or to travel and recruit off-campus.